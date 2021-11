Two people died after a tree collapsed onto their car outside Issaquah as strong winds picked up in the region on Sunday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The two people were traveling in a white sedan along Preston-Fall City Road Southeast, a densely forested roadway that connects cars from Interstate 90 to Fall City, when the tree came down across the car, said Sgt. Tim Meyer, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

ISSAQUAH, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO