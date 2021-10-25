CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastercard, Bakkt Team Up To Integrate Bitcoin In Global Payments Network

By Jaroslaw Adamowski
cryptonews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePayments giant Mastercard is readying to announce that its vast network of banks and merchants will be soon allowed to integrate cryptocurrencies into their operations. The company is pursuing these plans in partnership with crypto platform Bakkt. The products to be covered by this expansion are to include bitcoin...

cryptonews.com

