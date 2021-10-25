CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

By Rich Duprey
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
  • Dividend stocks have overwhelmingly outperformed non-dividend payers for decades.
  • They are a haven for investors in bad times and a way to juice returns when things are good.
  • Annaly Capital Management and Viatris both offer solid yields at great prices.

In periods of rising inflation and slowing economic growth, one constant investors can count on is the reliability of dividend stocks to see them through.

Earlier this year, the asset managers at Hartford Funds released a report showing the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 with dividends and without, going all the way back to 1930. It found dividend-paying stocks contributed 41% to the total return of the index over that 90-year period.

In addition to wars and recessions, the time period included the 2000s -- the so-called "lost decade," when the bursting of the tech stock bubble, 9/11, and the housing market crash resulted in the S&P 500 generating negative returns. Dividend stocks, however, returned a positive 1.8%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19aQHT_0cbvEkgL00
Image source: Getty Images.

The study also found that from 1970 on, dividends represented an astounding 84% of the index's total return. Reinvesting dividends in the benchmark, coupled with the power of compounding, would have turned a $10,000 investment into more than $3.8 million compared to the $627,161 that grubstake would have become based just on the index's price alone.

Although you might be convinced that buying dividend-paying stocks is a proven, profitable strategy for generating superior long-term returns, the obvious next question is: Which dividend stocks do you buy?

Simply chasing yield is a risky pursuit since a higher yield often carries higher risk, but whether you're a growth or value investor, there's an income stock that can fit into everyone's portfolio. The following pair of dividend stocks happen to not only be solid income stocks, but also benefit from being dirt cheap.

Annaly Capital Management

The largest mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) by market cap, Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is also the premier mREIT, investing in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities typically backed by the full faith and credit of the federal government through agencies including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. They represent 99% of its mortgage portfolio, as of the end of June.

The goal for Annaly and other mREITs is to maximize the difference between the average yield they receive from their mortgage securities and what they pay to borrow money. That means one of their biggest risks is easy-money Federal Reserve policy, which keeps interest rates artificially low and induces homeowners to refinance their higher-rate mortgages for lower-rate ones.

That's why Annaly is experiencing an increase in its constant pre-payment rate (CPR), or the percentage of its portfolio that it expects to be paid off within a year. Its CPR jumped to 26.4% in the second quarter from 23.9% in the first quarter. While it expects its long-term CPR to be 12.9% -- better than the 18% it forecast a year ago -- that's still up from the 11.8% rate Annaly expected two months ago.

Fortunately, with the economic outlook clouded, the Fed is not going to undertake any changes in policy that will dramatically upset the apple cart.

Annaly's stock is down 10% from recent highs, but it trades at around 4 times trailing earnings and 8 times analysts' estimates. Its dividend currently yields 10% annually, right where it has averaged over the past two decades, a period where the mREIT has returned some $20 billion to shareholders in the form of dividend income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NACsZ_0cbvEkgL00
Image source: Getty Images.

Viatris

Formed last November via the $12 billion merger of the branded medicines business of Pfizer's Upjohn unit and generic-drug maker Mylan, Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) is making a go of it by building on the best of both worlds. The market, though, is worried about its ability to make a profit while carrying significant amounts of debt.

Since being spun off, Viatris has produced substantial losses, but the company anticipates that a quarter of its outstanding debt will be repaid by 2023. That's when it expects to achieve $1 billion in cost synergies, or double the amount it expects this year.

On an adjusted basis, it has produced net earnings of $2.3 billion, or more than twice as much as it generated a year ago.

After debt reduction, Viatris' management would like to reinvest some annual operating cash flow into new research and development. That should give it improved financial flexibility, which would enable the biotech to reward its shareholders further, either by repurchasing its own stock, lifting its dividend, or kick-starting its internal drug development program.

Viatris is also perfectly positioned to take advantage of an aging U.S. and global population through its leading generic division as the industry grows almost 6% annually -- from $172 billion last year to $240 billion by 2026. It also just recently won U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Semglee, an insulin drug for treating diabetes and the first interchangeable biosimilar in the U.S.

Viatris trades at less than 4 times earnings estimates, about 80% of its book value, and 10 times the free cash flow it produces. The dividend it initiated after its spinoff yields 3.2% annually, giving investors a chance to buy this dirt-cheap biotech before it unlocks the value inherent in its business.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

Walt Disney's streaming services should keep families entertained despite supply issues affecting retailers. Millions of players will be downloading "Call of Duty: Vanguard" when it releases next week for Activision Blizzard. Many businesses are scrambling to secure enough inventory to meet demand this holiday season. Crates of goods are stacking...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in November and Hold Forever

Amazon.com is a customer-focused internet giant that's still like a startup in several ways. Intuitive Surgical is only scratching the surface of the opportunity in robotic surgical systems. MercadoLibre has two major ways to grow in Latin America. Measure twice, cut once. That's a long-held practice of the best carpenters....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Bargains can still be found, even with the stock market at a record high. This stock trio offers the perfect combination of growth and value for long-term investors. It was business as usual last week for Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 rallied to close at its 58th record closing high for 2021, and has more than doubled since hitting its pandemic trough a little over 19 months ago.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock Following Recent IPO

CNBC’s "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer advised investors to buy GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) following its IPO on Thursday. Cramer said although the semiconductor crisis, which will continue for far longer, will be bad news for the economy around the world, it would be "fantastic news" for GlobalFoundries. He also sees...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freddie Mac#Annaly Capital Management#Hartford Funds#Grubstake#Reit
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

Individuals are rethinking how they want to work and Fiverr is helping them change their outlook. Ubisoft's recent business performance has been uninspiring, but the stock is attractive at current prices. Disney is by far the No. 1 entertainment stock on the market, and for good reason. There have been...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks

Moderna is a leader in the coronavirus vaccine market and boasts many other promising programs. Innovative Industrial Properties is an invaluable partner to many cannabis companies. Shopify is investing shrewdly to benefit from the rapidly expanding e-commerce market. The stock market has been on fire since it bottomed out in...
STOCKS
wmleader.com

Here Come the Best Three Months on the Calendar for Stocks

Advertisement Stocks are rising despite issues such as supply-chain problems. Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images. The stock market has taken off, with all three of the main U.S. indexes at record levels on Friday, but that shouldn’t necessarily deter investors from buying now. The best three-month stretch out there for stocks, historically, begins in November.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Says 2022 Could Be the Year of Stock Buybacks

Electric vehicle (EV) makers are leading stock index futures higher on Monday. Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is up to move then 8% in premarket trading after the company announced over the weekend that its first customers received their cars. Xpeng (NYSE: XPNG) also announced the second month of strong deliveries prompting a premarket rally of 4.2%. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) appears to be rallying in sympathy with these stocks because it was up more than 4% before the opening bell.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

What Would Happen If You Invested $100 a Week in the Stock Market?

Compounded returns even on small investments grow significantly over time. Investors must be willing to commit to making regular contributions (no matter how small) even when doing so presents financial difficulties. Getting started earlier is better than delaying investing until coming up with extra funds is relatively easy. For many...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Will Pay You for Life

These companies have not only survived for a number of years, they've thrived. Each of these companies has a history of raising dividends consistently for many years. These companies generate plenty of free cash flow to finance their dividend payouts. As your working days come to a close, you can...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Marijuana stocks have been slow to grow after initially bursting onto the scene. Patience can serve cannabis investors well as the greatest returns are measured in years, not quarters. Patient investors tend to do better in the stock market as the S&P 500 has risen almost 270% over the past...
STOCKS
Forbes

Stocks Are About To Face A New Concern

The Dow 30 Industrials, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite all closed at record highs on Friday. The markets are climbing the proverbial “wall of worry” with concerns about the Fed announcing its tapering program next week, the Delta variant still impacting the economy, supply chain problems effecting companies, fears that inflation will continue at an elevated level longer than anticipated and major additional spending by the Federal government. For the week the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.4%, 1.3% and 2.7%, respectively.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

Ark’s flagship ETF has beaten the market by a wide margin over the last seven years. Snapchat and Twitter are two of the most popular social platforms in the U.S. Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. What's the secret behind those returns?
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

Both companies are operating in the fast-growing global e-commerce industry. Global-E is helping merchants increase international e-commerce sales by improving the customer experience. dLocal’s payments solutions have led to some of the best financial metrics I have ever seen. If you have an extra $1,000 to invest in the stock...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

Buying and holding great businesses over long periods of time is a proven wealth-building strategy. This mix of growth, value, and income stocks are perfect for patient investors. Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. If you buy stakes in high-quality...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Digital World Acquisition soared two weeks ago after teaming up to launch the Truth Social social networking platform, but the SPAC still feels overbought. Activision Blizzard has taken steps back in October, and it reports financial results this week. Robinhood Markets tumbled after a rough quarter, but growth catalysts are...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

Biotech stocks should outperform the broader markets this month. Bionano Genomics' upcoming earnings report could spark a rally in its shares. Ocugen's COVID-19 vaccine should continue to drive its shares higher this month. Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Is Up Again Today

Shares of Tesla are up by about 50% since Oct. 1. The automaker is piloting a program to let owners of other manufacturers' electric vehicles recharge them at some Supercharger network stations. Despite global supply constraints, new Model 3 orders in the U.S. are slated to ship in December. What...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
134K+
Followers
64K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy