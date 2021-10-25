CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Market Sentiment Gets More Positive

By Eimantas Žemaitis
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crypto market sentiment is leaning towards the positive zone yet again as most top cryptoassets have improved their standing since last Monday. The average 7-day moving crypto market sentiment score (sentscore) for ten major cryptoassets stands at 5.85 today, up from 5.79 a week ago, shows crypto market analysis tool...

invezz.com

Michael Saylor shares his sentiments on Shiba Inu and crypto regulation

Saylor has no opinion on SHIB versus DOGE but claims such coins are vital in the crypto market. Per Saylor, China’s crypto ban was good for BTC because it helped the coin get regulatory clarity. MicroStrategy is bullish on crypto because of support from the Senate, Congress, and regulators. Michael...
Bitcoin and Ethereum Remain Supported, SOL and SHIB Shine

Bitcoin price is holding the key USD 60,000 support. Ethereum trades above USD 4,300, XRP is still below USD 1.10. SOL and SHIB are up around 10%. Bitcoin price started a fresh increase above the USD 61,200 resistance. BTC surpassed USD 62,000, but it is currently (11:45 UTC) struggling to gain bullish momentum. A close above USD 62,500 could set the pace for a larger increase.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Face Resistance, BNB and DOT Rally

Bitcoin price is facing hurdles near USD 62,000. Ethereum is stuck below USD 4,400, XRP must clear USD 1.12 for more gains. YOOSHI and SAND are up 55%. Bitcoin price attempted another key upside break above the USD 62,500 and USD 62,650 resistance levels. However, BTC failed to gain strength above USD 62,500 and trimmed gains. It is currently (04:21 UTC) trading below USD 61,500, but it is stable above USD 60,000.
The Bitcoin Bull Market Phase 2 with Willy Woo

In this interview, Peter McCormack talks to an on-chain analyst and the co-founder of Hypersheet, Willy Woo. They discuss the impact of Bitcoin ETFs, the next stage of the bull market and the role of toxic maximalism. The video premiered on October 29, 2021.
Cardano
Get $100 in Bitcoin with Voyager Crypto Trading App

Get $100 in Bitcoin with Voyager Crypto Trading App. The Dallas Mavericks have teamed up with the Voyager Digital to give away bitcoin to anyone who downloads the mobile app. You don’t have to be a Mavs fans, or know anything about basketball. Until October 30 at 11:59 p.m. CT,...
The stock market was more treat than trick in October

New York (CNN Business) — October may be notorious for big market crashes. But this month was more of a Rocktober than Shocktober for stocks. Despite some notable drops in big techs Friday following disappointing sales from Apple and Amazon, the broader market still finished October with healthy gains. The...
The Crypto Market Isn't Overcrowded, Yet

The cryptocurrency market moved into a correction phase after Bitcoin's dip. From the US session until the beginning of trading in Europe, Bitcoin steadily traded below $60,000 but jumped at the start of the European session. Nevertheless, for the week, the coin was down almost 10%. If we are seeing a local bottom now, the news is good enough.
Bitcoin's 'Shocktober,' New Crypto ATHs, Stablecoins in Singapore + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Data indicates that a supply shock (driven by long-term holders) contributed to bitcoin (BTC)’s rise to record levels in October, as, despite the latest rally, there has been little profit-taking from long-term holders, Kraken said in their latest report, named Shocktober. "Renewed demand for BTC is increasingly clear when looking at active addresses, new addresses, transaction count, velocity, and other metrics; since September, active addresses, new addresses, transaction count, and 1-year active supply velocity have risen +10.3%, +4.7%, +10.5%, and +4.9%, respectively," they said, adding that their data indicates that much of this jump in network activity is attributable to BTC “whales.”
Bitcoin Regains Strength, Ethereum Hits New ATH, SHIB Slides

Bitcoin price climbed above the USD 61,200 resistance. Ethereum rallied 9%, SHIB crashed by over 20%. DOGE and MANA are up by 25%-47%. Bitcoin price was able to start a fresh increase above the USD 60,000 and USD 60,500 resistance levels. BTC climbed above USD 61,200. It is currently (04:18 UTC) facing resistance near USD 62,000, above which there could be a steady increase.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidate, MANA Surges

Bitcoin price is well supported above USD 60,000. Ethereum could rise further if it clears USD 4,400, XRP is struggling to clear USD 1.10. MANA rallied 65%, and BAT gained 24%. Bitcoin price failed to settle above USD 62,000 and started a downside correction. BTC traded below USD 61,200, but...
Ethereum Tests All-Time High as On-Chain Activity Grows, SHIB Burns ETH

The price of ethereum (ETH) briefly touched a new all-time high on Friday, with key on-chain metrics growing faster than competitors over the past month. Meanwhile, the current meme coin craze is also contributing to ETH’s value proposition, with shiba inu (SHIB) now consuming more gas than even major stablecoins.
Bitcoin and Ethereum At Risk of More Losses, SHIB Dives

Bitcoin price settled below the main USD 60,000 support. Ethereum tested USD 3,880, XRP dropped below USD 1.00. SHIB extended its rally before dropping sharply. Bitcoin price failed to stay in a positive territory and traded below the USD 60,000 support. BTC traded below the USD 59,200 support and tested USD 58,000. It is currently (05:00 UTC) trading below USD 59,000 and there is a risk of more downsides in the near term.
GBP/JPY steady around 156.40 amid a mixed market sentiment

GBP/JPY gave back its Tuesday’s gains, as investors flew towards safe-haven assets, the Yen is up. Market sentiment has dampened, as robust US Q3 corporate earnings fade, alongside month-end flows. UK’s economy expected to grow 6.5% in 2021 – UK’s Office for Budgetary Responsibility. On Wednesday, the GBP/JPY seesawed at...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Altcoins Drop Below Key Levels

Bitcoin price broke the key USD 60,000 support zone. Ethereum could dive if it settles below USD 4,000, XRP traded below USD 1.00. 1INCH rallied 49%, SHIB is up by 23%. Bitcoin price failed to stay above the key USD 60,000 support zone and BTC extended decline below USD 59,500. It is currently (11:51 UTC) down almost 6% and it could decline further towards USD 57,500.
What is a bull and bear market in crypto?

You might wonder why people into bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies and, in fact, all forms of stocks and shares are preoccupied with bulls and bears. What exactly do they have to do with investments? Well, they’re quite an integral part of the ebbs and flows of trading and #hodling. Why? Strap in, because we’re about to dispel your confusion about the whole thing right now.
AUD/USD pierces 0.7500 as market sentiment improves

AUD/USD extends previous day’s rebound, refreshes weekly high. S&P 500 Futures renew all-time peak ignoring rebound in US Treasury yields. US-China talks add to the equity-led market optimism. Aussie Q3 inflation, US Q3 GDP become the key data to watch. AUD/USD portrays risk-on mood amid a sluggish Tuesday morning, up...
AUD/USD retreats from 0.7500 down to 0.7477 amid risk-on market sentiment

The Aussie dollar advances amid risk-on market sentiment in the financial markets. The Fed bond taper announcement is perceived as positive for the US dollar, portrayed by the AUD/USD pair. Fed’s Chairman Powell: “If we see persistent inflation, we will use our tools.”. The Australian dollar climbs for the second...
