Missing Bell County man found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for people's help to find out what happened to Christina Stoddard, a woman who disappeared nearly 14 years ago. KPD said Stoddard was reported missing on October 30, 2007 and was last seen four days before that in the area of the Clinton Highway Walmart around 12:30 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO