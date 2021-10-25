Missing Bell County man found safe

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Hawkins County Sheriff's Office report that the father of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells, Donald Wells, was arrested for driving under the influence. According to HCSO, an officer noticed Wells' vehicle drive into a grassy shoulder while making a left turn on October 30 at 10:14 p.m....
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a boat collision reported on the Little River section of Fort Loudoun Lake in Blount County just downstream of Stock Creek Marina. TWRA said that around 1 p.m., a 1998 Chaparral ski boat operated by Freeman Buckner, 85, of...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two women were arrested after refusing to step back from a crash scene on Sunday, according to an incident report. The Knoxville Police Department responded to an injury crash at 6312 Asheville Highway Sunday around 2:25 a.m. There was a large crowd of individuals at the scene,...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting at Catalpa Avenue Sunday evening, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD said they responded to reports of gunshots at 6:30 p.m. At a residence at the 4100 block of Catalpa Avenue, officers said they found a man suffering from...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Alcoa man is behind bars after Knoxville police said he kidnapped two woman at gunpoint, pistol-whipped one, and threatened to kill them over the weekend. According to the Knoxville Police Department, 18-year-old Bryar Hill was in a vehicle with the two female victims, ages 24 and...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man previously convicted on robbery and drug charges has been arrested after attempting to flee from officers for carjacking. On October 30 at 1:27 a.m., Knoxville Police Department officers reported that they located a vehicle matching the description of one reported stolen on October 27. Officers followed the vehicle and activated their emergency lights, resulting in a chase.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County judge on Friday ruled to allow the man convicted in the 2019 death of Gibbs High School 15-year-old Zach Munday to serve out the remainder of his sentence outside prison. Knox County Criminal Court Judge G. Scott Green denied a request to dismiss 20-year-old...
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — No one was hurt after a small fire at Dollywood today. According to a spokesperson with Dollywood, the fire occurred at around 2 p.m. in a heating and air conditioning unit on the roof of a closed and unoccupied building. The spokesperson said no one was...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County will soon report more people have died of a drug overdose in 2021 than in any other year, District Attorney General Charme Allen said on Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the DA's website reported 380 deaths in 2021. Last year, it said 383 people died...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they have arrested a man involved in a shooting that left a victim wounded outside the Lonsdale Market and Deli. According to KPD, officers found a man with a gunshot wound near the road at Heiskell Avenue and Rudy Street. Officers said...
TENNESSEE, USA — A suspect involved in a series of robberies in Roane County has been arrested after leading deputies on a vehicle chase in two counties Tuesday morning. The chase started in Roane County and then crossed over into Loudon County, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office. LCSO...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is looking into a carjacking reported at the UT Intramural Fields Wednesday night, according to UT Police Department. Around 10 p.m., UTPD was notified about a carjacking reported at the UT Intramural Fields on Sutherland Avenue. UTPD said that while walking to her...
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — In Cocke County, ten inmates will soon graduate from a new substance abuse program. These men successfully completed their 90 days in the Tennessee Jail Chemical Addiction Program, also known as TNJCAP or JCAP. JCAP is evidence-based and studies show it has worked in other places....
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for people's help to find out what happened to Christina Stoddard, a woman who disappeared nearly 14 years ago. KPD said Stoddard was reported missing on October 30, 2007 and was last seen four days before that in the area of the Clinton Highway Walmart around 12:30 p.m.
CLINTON, Tenn. — Two people were killed after a single-vehicle crash reported at the I-75N exit in Clinton early Monday morning, police said. The crash occurred at 5:40 a.m. The Clinton Police Department said that a 2001 Ford Van was trying to merge onto the I-75N ramp, where it rolled over on its top.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department said the 52-year-old man who was shot and critically wounded in Fountain City Tuesday afternoon is expected to survive after bystanders and police rushed to help him. Police said they have identified the people involved in a shooting that happened off North Broadway...
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a teen died over the weekend after a multi-vehicle crash in West Knox County. KCSO said 19-year-old Trent Craig died due to injuries suffered in a crash at Canton Hollow Road and Trulock Lane on Saturday around 3:50 p.m. 26-year-old...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Erica Elliott, 36, who is charged with filing a fake lien on a 40,000 square foot mansion in Knoxville in June, was due in court on Wednesday. She did not show up. The trial was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, but she was not there more...
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities said Sunday that the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside of a Sevier County home and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into their deaths. The victims have been identified as Connie Elaine Holt and Eric Neal Peters, according to...
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a reported car crash on E. Emory Rd near Majors Rd on Wednesday around 7:55 a.m. According to Rural Metro, crews found two cars had collided head-on and were both blocking traffic. Both drivers were trapped in...
