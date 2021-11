A second Pennsylvania man has been charged in the case of a Plainsboro resident authorities say was slain at his home during an attempt to rob him of casino winnings. Devin Melchor, 26, of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, was arrested late last week in Florida on armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery charges, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. He was apprehended boarding an international flight, the office said.

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO