MLB

Red Sox pay tribute to fans following end-of-season run

By Boston25News.com Staff
 7 days ago
ALCS Red Sox Astros Baseball Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Adam Ottavino reacts after the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez)

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox paid tribute to fans on Twitter Monday morning after losing to Houston Astros Friday 0-5 in Game 6 of the ALCS.

The Red Sox are planning to hold a news conference to reflect on the season that could have been, and face questions about the Red Sox of the future.

Boston 25 News plans to stream the press conference live at 1 p.m. Monday, October 25.

Show us your Red Sox photos!

feed m beans
7d ago

way above and beyond expectations of 75 to 80 wins as per the experts...I myself referred to them as a faceless team all during September...hot and cold bats usually go silent in October...good run guys...still need a full time first baseman that can hit major league pitching consistently...

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
cbslocal.com

David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez Among Red Sox Reacting To Death Of Jerry Remy

BOSTON (CBS) – Prominent members of the Red Sox organization past and present are reacting to the death of team Hall of Fame member and longtime broadcaster Jerry Remy. Here is a roundup of what current and former members of the Red Sox said in statements released through the team.
MLB
Tom Goodwin
bosoxinjection.com

Perfect holiday gifts for the Boston Red Sox fan

The holidays are here! And with shipping rates and times escalating, you need to start shopping for the Boston Red Sox fans in your life. If you’re like me, the sleigh bells are about to start ringing. As soon as that Thanksgiving dinner is finished, we transition to Christmastime. Or...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Super fan has fallen tree transformed into Red Sox gnome

WELLESLEY, Mass. — On the day after the night that ended poorly for the Boston Red Sox, here’s a reason to smile going into ALCS Game 5 — Red Sox super fandom is alive and well. Lynne Smith is well known as the Fenway hat lady, complete with the Citgo...
MLB
#The Boston Red Sox#Twitter Monday#Alcs#The Red Sox#Jenyp#Boston 25 News
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Red Sox are putting up some bonkers numbers in their ridiculous run

This is the online version of our morning newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. The Boston Red Sox did it again Monday night as they used a grand slam (their third grand slam in the last two games) by Kyle Schwarber – as well as three other homers sprinkled through the rest of the lineup – to help power them to a 12-3 win over the Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS.
MLB
restorationnewsmedia.com

Red Sox run out of fight, fall to Astros in ALCS Game 6

HOUSTON — Backs against the wall — occasionally by their own doing — these Boston Red Sox proved har... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
MLB
theScore

Watch: Astros stun Red Sox with 7-run 9th to even ALCS

The Houston Astros trailed for almost all of Game 4 as the Boston Red Sox seemed poised to take a 3-1 stranglehold in the ALCS on Tuesday. But Houston's bats woke up in the ninth inning, staging an epic parade of hits that scored seven runs en route to a series-tying 9-2 victory.
MLB
chatsports.com

5 takeaways as the Red Sox season ends with Game 6 loss in ALCS

Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, 2004 American League Championship Series, Alex Cora, Nathan Eovaldi, Luis García, Tanner Houck, American League, Kyle Tucker. Here are the takeaways as the Red Sox fell 5-0 to the Astros on Friday in Game 6 of the ALCS, ending their season in a grueling loss.
MLB
NESN

When Red Sox Began Thinking A World Series Run Was Possible

The Boston Red Sox certainly had their doubters at the start of the season. Prior to Opening Day, sportsbooks had them as high as 35-to-1 to win the American League — which they are now two wins away from doing, with a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series.
MLB
NBC Sports

WATCH: Red Sox fan amazingly catches Devers' shattered bat

The best catch of the 2021 MLB postseason came during Game 5 of the ALCS between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, though it wasn't made by a player. A Red Sox fan made It onto the highlight reel by somehow snagging Rafael Devers' shattered bat as it flew into the stands. The fan's incredible grab may have prevented himself and/or other fans in the vicinity from being seriously hurt.
MLB
WCVB

Red Sox fan excitement remains high for 'Soxtober'

BOSTON — Red Sox fans outside Fenway Park Thursday were excited to see the players off to Houston, and anxious to see how the team responds to two must-win games. 'Soxtober' has meant less sleep for many Red Sox fans, but it has created lots of new memories of their favorite players, whether it was Enrique Hernandez arriving at Fenway on a scooter, or Alex Verdugo getting on the team bus or Christian Vazquez pulling up to leave for Game 6 and hopefully Game 7.
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Fan Walking To Bleacher Bar Snags Xander Bogaerts Home Run Ball

BOSTON (CBS) – Anthony Espinal was headed to Bleacher Bar at Fenway Park to watch the Red Sox play Game 4 of the American League Championship Series when the roar of the crowd caught his attention. It was the bottom of the first inning. Fans were reacting to a go-ahead home run that had just left Xander Bogaerts’ bat and was sailing over the Green Monster. “We were walking to the Bleacher Bar and we heard the roar of the fans. Some guy points up. I look up and I see the ball. I’m like ‘Someone’s going to be lucky enough to...
MLB
NESN

This Chris Sale Reaction Will Have Red Sox Fans Ready To Run Through Wall

Chances are if you’re watching Wednesday’s Game 5 between the Red Sox and Houston Astros then Boston pitcher Chris Sale had you extremely fired up after the top of the fourth inning. The Red Sox left-hander, who clearly was putting added emphasis in Game 5 given his previous struggles this...
MLB
