Red Sox pay tribute to fans following end-of-season run

ALCS Red Sox Astros Baseball Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Adam Ottavino reacts after the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez)

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox paid tribute to fans on Twitter Monday morning after losing to Houston Astros Friday 0-5 in Game 6 of the ALCS.

The Red Sox are planning to hold a news conference to reflect on the season that could have been, and face questions about the Red Sox of the future.

PREVIOUS: Red Sox to hold end of season news conference Monday

Boston 25 News plans to stream the press conference live at 1 p.m. Monday, October 25.

