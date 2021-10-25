Red Sox pay tribute to fans following end-of-season run
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox paid tribute to fans on Twitter Monday morning after losing to Houston Astros Friday 0-5 in Game 6 of the ALCS.
The Red Sox are planning to hold a news conference to reflect on the season that could have been, and face questions about the Red Sox of the future.
PREVIOUS: Red Sox to hold end of season news conference Monday
Boston 25 News plans to stream the press conference live at 1 p.m. Monday, October 25.
Show us your Red Sox photos!
Comments / 2