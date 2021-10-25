Unisys Announces Date of Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

EXTON, PA — First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, “First Resource Bank has experienced monumental growth in the first nine months of 2021 despite continued disruptions in the world caused by the pandemic. Year-over-year loan growth, excluding PPP loans, was 28%, and total checking deposits increased 51% over that same timeframe. This growth acceleration, coupled with a core processing technology conversion completed during the third quarter, has fueled a transformation of the bank over the past 18 months.”
