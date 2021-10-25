Bridge closing temporarily for repair work in village of Herkimer

(CNN) — Hundreds of New York City firefighters called in sick Monday morning as the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for municipal employees went into effect, bringing the total number of sickouts in the fire department to 2,300, FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said in a news conference. Normally, 800-1,000 fire department...
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Monday demanded that the House immediately take up the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill while making it clear he's not yet ready to support a separate social and climate spending bill. Manchin, who called a press conference at the Capitol on Monday, railed against House progressives,...
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - At the U.N. climate conference, expect one theme to drown out the cacophony of pledges from countries and companies around the world: money. The COP26 summit, which began on Sunday in Glasgow, will attempt to complete the rules to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement - which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times - and secure more ambitious commitments from countries to meet its targets.
A California man is facing criminal charges stemming from the violent assault of an American Airlines flight attendant last week. Brian Hsu, 20, has been charged with interference with a flight crew and assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, authorities announced Monday. The flight from New...
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin are statistically tied in a new poll released this weekend as Virginians prepare to head to the ballot box on Tuesday to choose their next governor. The poll, conducted by Roanoke College, found that McAuliffe leads Youngkin among likely...
