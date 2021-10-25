Randa Markos says she's not done after snapping four-fight skid

At UFC Fight Night 196, fans will get to witness a clash of styles in the women’s strawweight division between Randa Markos and Livia Renta Souza. Iraqi-Canadian Randa Markos, a longtime veteran in the UFC since her appearance on The Ultimate Fighter in 2014, has established herself as one of the pillars of the division, having fought the best the UFC has to offer over the past seven years. Although sustaining mixed results and a string of defeats as of late, Markos has essentially been the test that those ready for true contention have to pass, and those not ready for the elite cannot. If Livia Renata Souza believes she is ready to break into the title picture, Markos will act as the first test amongst the best of the division.

UFC ・ 13 DAYS AGO