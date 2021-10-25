CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randa Markos says she's not done after snapping four-fight skid

By Matt Erickson, Ken Hathaway
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS – Randa Markos beat Livinha Souza with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 196 in Las Vegas. Take a look inside the fight with Markos, who snapped a four-fight skid for her first win in two years. Randa Markos vs. Livinha...

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

