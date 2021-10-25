Center For Wound Healing At Oswego Health Promotes Diabetes Awareness To Improve Healing, Reduce Amputations For Diabetes-Related Wounds

Dr. Julia Amann, at the Hearing and Speech Center, talks about diabetes and hearing loss on ABC 36. Over 21 million people in the U.S. have diabetes, but not many know that it’s actually connected to hearing loss. In fact, the National Institute for Deafness and Other Communication Disorders found that hearing loss is about twice as common for those with diabetes compared to those without the disease. While the connection is not definitive, evidence suggests that diabetes may damage the blood vessels and nerves in the inner ear. This can be alarming because there is no official recommendation for hearing loss screenings in the diabetes care regimen, and hearing tests are not usually recommended at annual check-ups. Awareness is critical so it’s important to take an active role in your health care, request a hearing test, and seek treatment if you have hearing loss.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO