Center For Wound Healing At Oswego Health Promotes Diabetes Awareness To Improve Healing, Reduce Amputations For Diabetes-Related Wounds
OSWEGO – The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health is raising awareness of diabetes-related wounds as part of the Healogics 8th Annual Diabetes Awareness Campaign. Throughout November, the Center for Wound Healing will educate the local community about the importance of awareness, early intervention and specialized care for diabetes-related chronic...oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0