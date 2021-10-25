CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

UN experts condemn U.S. expulsions of Haitian migrants

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epq6m_0cbv8tGl00

GENEVA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - UN human rights experts on Monday condemned Washington's expulsions of Haitian migrants and refugees, saying they formed part of a policy of "racialised exclusion" of Black Haitians at U.S. ports of entry.

Under its so-called Title 42 policy passed last year by the administration of former President Donald Trump on sanitary grounds, the United States has authorised the collective expulsion of migrants and asylum seekers.

So far, it has returned hundreds of migrants from a camp in Del Rio, Texas, to Haiti and moved thousands for processing away from the encampment, U.S. officials have said.

The group of five U.N. human rights experts who are focused on racism and xenophobia have written a so-called "allegation letter" to Washington to protest against the government's actions, according to a press statement.

The letter is not yet public.

"In expediting the collective expulsion of Haitian migrants, the United States is subjecting a group of predominantly Black migrants to impermissible risks of refoulement (forced returns) and human rights abuse without any individualised evaluation," the experts said, adding that the actions were likely violations of international refugee and human rights laws.

"States cannot label all migrants of a certain nationality per se threats to national security, and all migrants, no matter their nationality, race or migration status, must be guaranteed the protections called for under international law," they continued.

A spokesperson for the U.N. experts said she was unaware that any specific legal challenge had been mounted.

U.S. President Joe Biden has faced growing pressure from some health experts and fellow Democrats to stop applying the Title 42 order that has essentially cut off access to asylum for hundreds of thousands of migrants, including many from the troubled Caribbean nation.

Biden's administration has justified the policy as necessary to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 39

R. Nelson
7d ago

We the citizens of United States are sending them back to their rightful country and we the citizens do not answer to NATO about human rights. We could just up and shoot them when they try to illegally enter the border, but I think giving them a free ride back home is more than fair.

Reply(2)
33
Aida Dongon
7d ago

The UN experts represents their own countries too then why not take those migrants to their countries and deal with them. Why other countries always want the USA to accept and help the distressed countries. Do something about your own problem with your people too.

Reply
17
Parrot Wrangler
7d ago

Ridiculous. We have a Pandemic going on right now. These people have not been tested for Covid or vaccinated. Our taxes are going to support these people. No one invited them here. Well, I guess Biden did but still. Enough is enough.

Reply
15
Related
Shore News Network

Mexico Commits To Deporting Migrants To Their Home Countries

The Mexican federal government committed to deporting migrants caught traveling north to their home countries, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico announced on Wednesday. The Biden administration also plans to reinstate former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy next month, though the success of the program is largely dependent on Mexico’s cooperation, CBS News reported.
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Migrant caravan surges to 4,000+ on trek to US border

A massive migrant caravan continues to make its way north through southern Mexico to the United States’ southern border, tackling another 13 miles of the trek by Wednesday afternoon. According to The Associated Press, roughly 2,000 migrants departed the southern Mexican city of Tapachula near the Guatemala border on Saturday....
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
Turnto10.com

Migrant caravan has 'no regard for the rule of law,' says ex-border official

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Thousands of migrants organized by QR code have reportedly forced their way through the Mexican National Guard on their way to the U.S. border. "The United States border control is overwhelmed, that's why we have large areas of the border wide open," said former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

As the world gets wealthier, the migrant crisis will only get worse

Center for Immigration Studies Executive Director Mark Krikorian makes a strong case for why the United States should withdraw from the United Nations Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, but I wanted to draw special attention to the differences Krikorian notes between the world of 1968, when the Senate ratified the treaty, and the current reality of a globalized economy in which literally billions of poor people are getting wealthier every day:
IMMIGRATION
IBTimes

US, UN Target Libyan Over Abuse Of Migrants

The United States and the United Nations imposed sanctions on a Libyan accused of abuses of migrants amid growing alarm over human trafficking and inhumane conditions in the key gateway to Europe. The United States said Tuesday it was freezing any assets and criminalizing any transactions with Osama Al Kuni...
IMMIGRATION
CNBC

More than 7,000 migrants expelled from U.S. by the Biden administration faced kidnappings, other attacks, report says

Roughly 7,600 migrants expelled from the U.S. under a Trump-era pandemic policy have been subject to kidnappings and other attacks since President Joe Biden took office. This includes migrant families, adults and children who were kidnapped, trafficked for sexual exploitation, extorted or repeatedly robbed after being deported to Mexico under the policy known as Title 42.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
New Haven Register

Haitian group files complaint over treatment of migrants

BOSTON (AP) — A civil rights group filed a federal complaint Monday on behalf of a Haitian American group in Boston over the treatment of nearly 50 Haitians who recently arrived in Massachusetts as part of a wave of migrants from the struggling Caribbean nation. Lawyers for Civil Rights and...
IMMIGRATION
thedrumbeat.com

Haitian migrants spark conversation about immigration

Immigration has been at the forefront of policy development recently due to recent events involving Haitian migrants in Del Rio and the government takeover in Afghanistan. For approximately a week in September, 15,000 Haitian migrants were seeking asylum and sheltered under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. Haitian people are traveling to the U.S. seeking asylum from their current conditions in Haiti. Haiti is located in the Caribbean islands west of Jamaica and bordered on the east side by the Dominican Republic. This country is in an endless state of crisis, recovering from multiple earthquakes and tropical storm and infrastructure damage. The latest earthquake happened a few weeks after the assassination of the Haitian president Jovenel Moïse in July.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#U S#Refugees#Health Experts#Haitian#Black Haitians#U N#Democrats#Caribbean
Daily Mail

'I believe in the American dream:' Woman, 19, traveling alone in a caravan with 3,500 migrants, including 1,200 children, begs Mexico's president to not block their journey to US border

A young migrant woman spoke for the aspirations of thousands in the latest caravan marching toward the US border as she pleaded for Mexico's president to provide safe passage so she and the others could attain the American dream. The 19-year-old woman, identified only as Christina, was near the front...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
United Nations
kvrr.com

Customs and Border Protection nominee Magnus backs swift expulsion of migrants

WASHINGTON (CNN) – President Joe Biden’s pick to lead US Customs and Border Protection, Chris Magnus, voiced support for the Trump-era public health order that allows for the swift expulsion of migrants during his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday. The authority, which the Biden administration continues to use, has been criticized...
FARGO, ND
Reuters

Reuters

212K+
Followers
231K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy