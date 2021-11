Winter is approaching, but that doesn’t have to mean you can’t still go out and ride. Sure, it’ll be cold, but with the proper winter cycling gear, you can still enjoy a few hours outdoors. While most winter cycling gear is intended for 30-20 degrees Fahrenheit, there are a few pieces that can make you comfortable in sub-20 degree temperatures. Or you know, you could fly south. But if you’re stuck around town for the cold winter months, then you’ll need a few key pieces to make riding worth it, because nothing is worse than a cold and miserable ride...

