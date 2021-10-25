CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SYSTEM OF A DOWN's Serj Tankian Believes The Vaccine Helped Minimize His COVID Severity

By Greg Kennelty
 7 days ago

System of A Down had to postpone two of their recent Los Angeles shows due to vocalist Serj Tankian contracting COVID. Now in a Facebook post, Tankian has let everyone know he's doing well and hopes to be cleared of all symptoms soon. Tankian also mentioned he believes that the vaccine...

Serj Tankian Tests Positive For COVID, System of A Down Postpones LA Shows With Korn And Russian Circles

They say bad things come in threes, and for the metal triad touring the West Coast this fall, they have just run into their third misfortune. Earlier this year, they had to postpone their tour dates due to COVID-19 restrictions; earlier this week, Russian Circles’ equipment got stolen, and earlier today, Serj Tankian of System of a Down tested positive for COVID.
System Of A Down Postpones L.A. Shows Because of Serj Tankian’s Breakthrough Covid-19 Case

System of a Down, the popular Armenian-American band hailing from Glendale, Calif., was forced to cancel this weekend’s shows because frontman Serj Tankian has a breakthrough case of the coronavirus. The band announcement today came just hours before they were scheduled to take the stage with Korn, Helmet and Russian Circles at Banc of California Stadium. Tankian said on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 54-year-old Tankian said he was fully vaccinated, and said he had been “incredibly careful” over the course of the pandemic. The shows will now be held on February 4 and 5, 2022. The Los Angeles shows were eagerly awaited by fans. After a 15-year hiatus, System of a Down finally released new music last year to spotlight the problems in the ongoing war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Some of System of a Down’s biggest hits include “Chop Suey,” “Toxicity,” and “B.Y.O.B.” Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/Tb8uYTKXTL — System Of A Down (@systemofadown) October 21, 2021
Serj Tankian Shares Health Update After Testing Positive For Covid-19, Comments On Vaccines

Serj Tankian, lead singer of heavy metal band System of a Down, has given an update on his condition after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. Because of this, System of a Down had to postpone their shows with Korn, Helmet and Russian Circles. In a post on his Instagram, Tankian shows appreciation for all of the people who have sent him well wishes and support after his announcement of testing positive for the virus. Tankian hopes to be free of all symptoms soon, and states that he believes being vaccinated greatly helped in his handling of the virus. Most of the post is dedicated to portraying the Covid vaccine as not being in his words a “one size fits all” situation. He doesn’t want to encourage one decision for all people, and reiterates that each person should make the decision for themselves based on what they know about their body and possible risks. At the end of the post he does once again thank the vaccine and say he is glad that he, along with his elderly parents have the vaccine.
