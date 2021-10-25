SYSTEM OF A DOWN's Serj Tankian Believes The Vaccine Helped Minimize His COVID Severity

Serj Tankian, lead singer of heavy metal band System of a Down, has given an update on his condition after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. Because of this, System of a Down had to postpone their shows with Korn, Helmet and Russian Circles. In a post on his Instagram, Tankian shows appreciation for all of the people who have sent him well wishes and support after his announcement of testing positive for the virus. Tankian hopes to be free of all symptoms soon, and states that he believes being vaccinated greatly helped in his handling of the virus. Most of the post is dedicated to portraying the Covid vaccine as not being in his words a “one size fits all” situation. He doesn’t want to encourage one decision for all people, and reiterates that each person should make the decision for themselves based on what they know about their body and possible risks. At the end of the post he does once again thank the vaccine and say he is glad that he, along with his elderly parents have the vaccine.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO