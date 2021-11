Fortnite's annual Halloween event is currently in full swing, and fans have been treated to a number of new skins, as a result. Reliable leaker @HYPEX has once again shared some of the big new skins that will appear during Fortnitemares, including a new design based on Ariana Grande. A few hours after the leak from @HYPEX, the official Fortnite Twitter account shared a new trailer featuring the pop singer, so this leak has now been officially confirmed! While the skin is not available just yet, the character has already made her return to the game, as fans can complete her Monster Hunter questline to unlock the All-Weather Extractor pickaxe.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO