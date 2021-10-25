Sheriff warns of prowlers in Putnam County neighborhood

Related
Logan County deputies looking for two men seen trespassing on mine property
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help identifying two men who were caught on camera trespassing on mine property on Rum Creek in Logan County. Anyone with information that could help identify the men in the photos above are asked to contact Sgt. Nick Booth at 304.792.8590.
Gallipolis police search for missing woman
GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK)—The Gallipolis Police Department posted on their Facebook page that an area woman has been missing since last Tuesday. On Saturday, October 30, police took a missing person report for Angel Myers. She was last seen in Gallipolis near First Holzer Apartments on the morning of Tuesday, October 26. Anyone with information is […]
Kanawha County reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, November 1. One more death was reported: a 66-year-old male who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 435. Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County. Total Cases […]
High-speed pursuit leads to crash, arrest on Charleston’s West Side
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a high-speed pursuit on Sunday night. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, authorities pulled over a man on I-77 South at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. As deputies stood around the car, the driver sped off, fleeing the scene. He reached speeds as high as […]
‘Demented’: Ohio police report sewing needle found in trick-or-treat candy
Police say a sewing needle was found in two pieces of candy, which was confirmed through an X-ray.
Officials are investigating a Charleston house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Fire Department is currently at the scene of a house fire on Green Meadow Road in Charleston. The home caught fire around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, and officials are now working to piece together what happened. There are no reported injuries at the moment.
Bond set for man involved in shootout with Charleston police
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One man involved in a July shootout with Charleston police was arraigned on Monday in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office, Joseph Scott Larch’s trial date was set for January 10, 2021. Bond was set at $50,000 cash-only with the condition of home confinement if posted. Back in […]
Arrest made in Mason County homicide case
MASON CO., WV (WOWK) – An arrest has been made following a murder investigation in Mason County. 47-year-old Anthony Ray Yester, of Letart, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Officials were called to Gill Road last Thursday, where they found the body of the victim, 41-year-old, Paul Wesley Matheny in a secluded area […]
West Virginia active COVID-19 cases drop below 7,000
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 24 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,450 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old female from Nicholas County, an 89-year old female […]
Scioto County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 23 new cases for Monday, Nov. 1 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,619 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 384 are currently active. No deaths were reported by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The county […]
Huntington mayor to name new police chief Monday
The city of Huntington, West Virginia will soon have a new chief of police. The two finalists are Karl Holder of Ashburn, Virginia, and Phil Watkins of Proctorville, Ohio. Each candidate has an extensive history in the police force.
Nine people shot at Halloween party in Texarkana
Nine people have been shot and 1 critically injured at a Halloween party late Saturday night at Octavia's Activity Center in Texarkana.
West Virginia State Police searching for Greenbrier County armed robbery suspect
RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — Troopers with the Rainelle detachment of West Virginia State Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday, October 29, 2021. Cpl. J. W. Gilkeson says the call came in around 8:50 a.m. from the Summit Community Bank in Rupert. They said a man came into the bank wearing a mask and […]
Suspect in custody for explosive devices on Ohio River had his run-ins with authorities before
MARIETTA, OH (WOWK) – We’re continuing to follow the spree of unexploded bombs found on boats along the Ohio River. So far, one person is in custody in connection to the discovery. The suspect, Nathan Becker, is being charged for the crimes in federal court, but he is no stranger to local law enforcement. Becker […]
Alma Volunteer Fire Department Chief dies due to COVID-19 complications
ALMA, WV (WBOY) – Chief Ronald McCrobie of the Alma Volunteer Fire Department in Tyler County died Oct. 30 following complications from COVID-19. McCrobie, who was born in Glen Dale, was a firefighter for more than 30 years, and was at Alma Station 10 for the past four years, according to a press release. The […]
Texas high school and Pre-K on lockdown; Heavy police presence in surrounding neighborhoods
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Ysleta ISD’s Parkland High School and Parkland Pre-K remain on lockdown Monday morning after district officials say a threat against a student by “another individual.” District officials have not released any further information, however, all three schools in the Parkland neighborhood in Northeast El Paso were placed on lockdown, and […]
Huntington residents come together to smell the roses
HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Many residents from around the Tri-State came together to smell the roses. Monday, Ritter Park’s long-standing tradition continued as they held their annual rose-cutting giveaway. There were dozens of different types of award-winning roses to choose from and take home to bring new life to residents’ own gardens. “This is fabulous, […]
Madison city employee pleads guilty in felony embezzlement case
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Boone County woman has pleaded guilty to a felony embezzlement charge. According to West Virginia State Auditor John B. McCuskey’s office, City of Madison office manager Kim Bannister was convicted of the charge on Oct. 29. She is the third employee from the city convicted in an embezzlement scheme […]
Ohio man pleads guilty in Islamic State training case
DAYTON, OH (AP) – An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a terrorism offense related to an attempt to fly overseas to train with an Islamic State-affiliated group. Naser Almadaoji had pleaded not guilty in 2018 to a federal charge of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization. The government […]
Police to monitor Northern Virginia malls after possible ISIS threats
Northern Virginia police departments are said to be on high alert at malls and other public gathering places this weekend after potential threats that could be linked to ISIS, according to multiple reports.
