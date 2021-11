Streaming services are no stranger to losing content on a monthly basis, it happens all the time, but HBO Max is about to lose an entire horror film franchise once the clock goes from Halloween to November 1st. The streamer previously announced that all five movies in the Final Destination series will depart on October 31, so you've only got a couple of days to stream the "death is stalking us" franchise before it's gone. It's unclear where the five movies will land afterward but since they're products of New Line Cinema it seems like they're potentially just part of the rotating roster of WarnerMedia content available on HBO Max.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO