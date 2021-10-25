CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Warby Parker Rated Buy by Goldman, Others; Shares Rise

By Dan Weil
Street.Com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarby Parker (WRBY) - Get Warby Parker Report shares rose Monday after the eyewear and eye services provider received buy ratings from Goldman Sachs and other analysts based on fundamentals. Warby went public in a direct listing Sept. 29. Goldman analyst Brooke Roach initiated coverage with a $72 price...

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Nio Shares Are Rising

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading higher, reversing following earlier weakness. The stock initially dipped after the company reported a 27.5% year-over-year dip in October vehicle deliveries. Shares of several companies in the clean energy space are also trading higher as investors weigh US President Biden's speech at the...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Pinterest Rating Reinstated to Neutral by BofA After PayPal Walks

Bank of America reinstated coverage of Pinterest (PINS) - Get Pinterest, Inc. Class A Report with a neutral rating and a $57 price target, now that PayPal has abandoned its idea of buying the social media platform. Pinterest is scheduled to report earnings Thursday, and results from peers suggest pressure...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Goldman Others#Wrby#Warby Parker Report#Ebitda#Nps#Citi#Telsey Advisory Group#Evercore Isi
Street.Com

CrowdStrike Stock Down; BTIG Sees Slower Growth, Rivals Rising

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) - Get CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A Report slipped Monday after a BTIG analyst downgraded the cybersecurity company to neutral from buy. Shares of the Sunnyvale, Calif., company at last check were down 2.2% to $275.60. Analyst Gray Powell, who downgraded CrowdStrike without a price target, said...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Trivago Stock Rises on Q3 Profit Beat as Travel Restrictions Ease

Trivago (TRVG) - Get trivago N.V. Sponsored ADR Class A Report stock was surging Monday as easing Covid-19 travel restrictions helped the hotel and accommodation search platform beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings forecasts. American depositary receipts of the Dusseldorf, Germany, company at last check were 6.2% higher at $2.80. "Over...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
MarketWatch

Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
SOFTWARE
Street.Com

Starbucks Stock Drops; Analysts Slash Price Targets on Sales Miss

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report stock went cold Friday as analysts slashed their price targets after the coffee-bar giant posted disappointing fourth-quarter earnings. Shares of the Seattle company at last check were down 7.7% to $104.54. On Thursday after the bell, Starbucks posted fiscal-fourth-quarter earnings of $1.49, up...
MARKETS
Street.Com

AbbVie Stock Rises on Stronger-Than-Expected Q3, Lifted Guidance

AbbVie (ABBV) - Get AbbVie, Inc. Report shares rose after the pharmaceutical titan reported stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter and lifted earnings guidance for the full year. The company also increased its quarterly dividend 8%. The stock recently traded at $113.53, up 3.5%. It had slumped 8% over the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why QuantumScape Shares Are Rising

Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS) shares are trading higher. The stock has been volatile this week following third-quarter earnings and the release of third-party test results on the performance of the company's solid-state lithium-metal battery cells. QuantumScape Thursday reported quarterly losses of 13 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Shopify, Inc. Class A

For investors with medium or long-term horizons, there's a lot to like about the e-commerce and cloud giant. Let's look at the charts today and arrive at a trading strategy. Some pandemic beneficiaries are seeing growth slow down. But secular and/or cyclical trends remain strong for many other tech names.
MARKETS
Street.Com

Shopify Shares Rise on 46% Surge in Q3 Revenue

Shopify (SHOP) - Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report shares rose Thursday, after the sales platform reported higher third-quarter profit after an investment gain on 46% revenue growth. Profit totaled $1.15 billion, or $9 a share, from $191 million, or $1.54 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The latest quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Huya Stock Slides after Goldman Reinstates Stock with Sell Rating

Investing.com — HUYA Inc (NYSE:HUYA) shares slid 1.4% on Thursday after Goldman Sachs put a sell rating on the stock on decelerating industry growth. Goldman reinstated the stock with a sell rating and $9 price target, with analyst Piyush Mubayi believing that live streaming revenue in China will decline year over year.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is Shopify stock a buy or sell as shares rise despite soft Q3 results?

Shopify shares on Thursday spiked more than 7% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company reported its fiscal third-quarter revenue and earnings before markets opened, missing estimates. Shopify offers exciting growth prospects amid its steep valuation. On Thursday, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) shares spiked more than 7% despite announcing...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Chipmaker GlobalFoundries Falls in Stock Market Debut

Chipmaker GlobalFoundries GFS made its stock market debut Thursday on the Nasdaq Global Market at $44.50 a share, 5% lower than its initial public offering price of $47. Shares of the Malta, N.Y., company at last check fell 4.2% to $45.04. GlobalFoundries trades under the ticker symbol GFS. Its IPO...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy