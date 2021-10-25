Best moments from the Packers win over the Washington Football Team [PHOTOS]

The Green Bay Packers released one of their veteran cornerbacks on Tuesday, as their secondary continues to recover from injuries. Quinton Dunbar was cut from the team, his third time being cut by a team this season. Packers release veteran cornerback. “[The] Packers cut veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar,” reported Dov...
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to add a recently-released pass rusher as they continue to try and build a Super Bowl-caliber roster. Green Bay will add former Houston Texans defensive end Whitney Mercilus, according to NFL writer Aaron Wilson. Mercilus was released by the Texans this week after nine-plus years with the organization.
On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed star wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moments ago, the NFL world received an update on Adams’ status for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche is reporting that Adams will not travel with the rest of the...
Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
Last night, the 6-1 Green Bay Packers and the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals faced off in a highly-anticipated Thursday night matchup. With the way these teams’ seasons are going so far, both have separated themselves as possible Super Bowl contenders. And after the game last night, Aaron Rodgers made it very clear that he expects deep postseason runs from both his Packers squad and the Cardinals.
Aaron Rodgers added another layer to the rivalry between his Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears last weekend when he had some choice words for the opposing fanbase at Soldier Field. After scrambling for a late fourth quarter touchdown in Sunday’s win over Chicago, Rodgers taunted Bears fans in...
If Aaron Rodgers departs from the Green Bay Packers next year, it could allow Mike Zimmer to get one last chance with the Minnesota Vikings. During his tenure as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer has had deal with the annoying greatness of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But in 2022, this annual battle between Rodgers and Zimmer could come to an end.
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
The Green Bay Packers announced three expected roster moves on Monday. The team activated receiver Allen Lazard from the COVID-19 reserve list and placed tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Kylin Hill on injured reserve. The Packers are now at 52 players on the 53-man roster, but receiver Davante...
The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears at a sunny Soldier Field on Sunday. And the uniform matchup was a beautiful one; the Packers wore their traditional home green jerseys, while the Bears wore classic 1936 white uniforms. Here are some of the best photos from the 24-14 win...
The Green Bay Packers debuted new green-and-gold throwback uniforms on Sunday vs. the Washington Football Team. Wearing a classic look, Matt LaFleur’s team took down Washington by a final score of 24-10. Here are some of the best photos of players wearing the new uniforms from Sunday:
This coming Sunday, the Green Bay Packers will host the Washington Football team at Lambeau Field. When the Packers take the field, they will be doing do in their special throwback jerseys. As a fan of the Detroit Lions, I cannot stand anything about the Packers but these uniforms are...
According to Aaron Wilson, the Green Bay Packers hosted five players for a workout on Monday. Armstead, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,865,756 contract that included a $345,756 signing bonus. Armstead caught COVID-19 last year and missed the entire...
The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears yet again on Sunday, extending the Packers’ win streak over the Bears to five straight games – as well as extending the Packers’ win streak during the 2021 season to five games as well. All three units had their ups and downs...
Most NFL teams typically play things pretty close to the vest when it comes to the trade deadline. The Green Bay Packers are taking a different approach, though. Ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur admitted that the team is working hard on a potential move.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — The Packers have placed receiver Allen Lazard on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he will likely be out for Thursday's game against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Lazard is the second Packers WR to be placed on the list in as many days, joining star Davante...
