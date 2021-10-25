CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

What Cal Water applying for Stage 2 plan could mean locally

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 7 days ago
In light of worsening drought conditions officials with California Water Service (Cal Water) have made a request to the California Public Utilities Commission to move into Stage 2 of its water storage contingency plan in the Bakersfield area.

Cal Water District Manager Tammy Johnson discusses with 23ABC what the Stage 2 restrictions will be and how many people the plan may affect.

What Cal Water applying for Stage 2 of drought plan could mean to Bakersfield residents

