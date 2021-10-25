The Tre Johnson Blog: New Interest From Duke and Gonzaga, Squid Game and More

Johnson is the top scoring guard in the 2024 class with a who's who list of colleges in pursuit.

Tre Johnson is widely regarded as the top scoring guard in the 2024 class with everyone from Gonzaga to Kentucky to Baylor and Kansas, among many others, in pursuit. This summer, Johnson dominated the Nike EYBL with Team Griffin (Okla.) after a stellar varsity debut at Lake Highlands (Dallas). Now, Johnson has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey, what’s up world, this is Tre Johnson and I’m kicking off my new blog with Sports Illustrated to give you guys a peek into my life on and off the court.

What’s been fun for me recently has been having the college coaches come out to our practices and watching us. It really makes us all push each other and go hard, and that’s only gonna help us when the season starts.

I feel like the coaches are watching to see how hard you go behind the scenes because that’s what’s gonna make you special.

Some of the schools that have come out to see me were Kentucky, Baylor, Texas and Illinois. We get to talk to the coaches after practice and that’s always pretty cool.

I like when they give me tips on what I can work on. I’m always soaking that stuff up because they’re around the older guys all the time and they know what it takes to be the best.

I’ve already been on visits to Baylor, Texas and UCLA and I’ll get to either Kansas or Arkansas before the season starts.

Tre Johnson had a dominant summer running with Team Griffin. USA Basketball

Me as a younger guy, I love the visits!

Just seeing how big the campus is and the locker rooms and meeting the coaching staffs, it’s all fun!

I’m always shocked by how nice the weight rooms and practice gyms are! They’re all top of the line!

Other than those schools, Gonzaga and Duke have all reached out to my dad about me too because he’s my coach so they’re able to talk with him.

I’m just loving the recruitment process right now.

I’m taking everything slow; I want to get out and see all of the campuses and meet the coaches and all that. I want to take it all in and get the full experience.

Since I’m younger I have a lot of time to form relationships so I can make the best decision when that time comes.

I’m open to pro-options too; I’m just keeping my options open to everything at this point.

My dad actually used to play at Baylor, and he said he loved it there, but he ended up transferring to Midwestern State to play more.

My dad taught me everything that I know, so having him be able to guide me throughout the process helps out a lot!

We just ended our first grading period in school, and I did great! I got all A’s and high B’s so I’m proud of that. I work hard in the classroom. I think my favorite subject is Art. It’s just the most exciting for me right now.

I listen to a lot of different music, but right now I’m mostly listening to YoungBoy, Durk and No Cap.

I don’t have a lot of downtime, but I did just watch Squid Game on Netflix!

That was good, so I would definitely recommend that one!

I’m not gonna say much about it and give it away, but you should watch it!

OK guys I’ve gotta get back to gym, but I appreciate you taking the time to read and be on the lookout for the next one coming soon!

Don’t forget to follow Tre Johnson:

Twitter: @iamtrejohnson1

Instagram: iamtre20