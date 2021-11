Injuries hit the Jets hard in Week 7. down C.J. Mosley, the team also lost a number of linebackers. The worst injury, though, came to Zach Wilson. The rookie quarterback left in the second quarter with a knee injury after two big hits by the Patriots and didn’t return. While the extent of Wilson’s injury isn’t known, he did leave the field under his own power. He will have an MRI performed Monday, according to Robert Saleh.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO