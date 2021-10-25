CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Swanson Financial: Caring for our Parents When They Need it Most

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedical, Financial and Emotional care are but a few of the important considerations we all need...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Here are some smart financial moves for new parents

Raising a child is often more expensive than parents expect, according to financial advisors. The average middle-income married couple spends $12,350 to $13,900 a year to do so, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates. Here are some top financial considerations for new and expecting parents, from budgeting to college savings...
RELATIONSHIPS
nowhabersham.com

Families with financial hardship receive free veterinary care

The Habersham County Fairgrounds was lined once again with cars on Saturday, but not for COVID-19 vaccinations. Planned PEThood of Georgia returned to Habersham to offer free veterinary services to families with financial need, whose pets needed life-saving and important preventative veterinary care. Habersham County Animal Care and Control delivered...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Mount Vernon News

KCH Care Fund established for staff members' emergency financial needs

The past 18 months have been difficult for everyone, but for employees who struggle financially, these times have been especially hard. That’s why the KCH Care Fund is so important. Several years ago, the foundation developed an initiative called the KCH Care Fund. It’s designed to help struggling staff get...
CHARITIES
Statesville Record & Landmark

Five financial tips for stay-at-home parents

The decision to leave a job and stay home with children is often a difficult one. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a rise in stay-at-home parents often fueled more by necessity than by choice. As some parents now re-enter the workforce, others are considering their options. With a new era of hybrid and remote work ushered in by the pandemic, there are more options than ever for parents that want or need to spend more time with their children at home — whether that’s working remotely, moving from a full-time to a part-time schedule, or stepping away completely.
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
williamsonherald.com

Financial Focus: Managing your parents’ financial affairs

Recently, I wrote a column about making sure your kids or grandkids get off to a good start investing. Today, I’m going to share some thoughts from the opposite end of the spectrum: helping aging parents manage their financial affairs. Choosing to take over for a parent or grandparent financially...
FRANKLIN, TN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Financial considerations when starting a family

MILWAUKEE - If you are thinking about starting a family, you might want to double-check your financial situation first. Missy Burback with Northwestern Mutual joined the WakeUp team with financial tips to consider.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
moneytalksnews.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kankakee Daily Journal

How does Social Security work when a spouse or ex-spouse dies?

Dear Savvy Senior, Who qualifies for Social Security survivor benefits? My ex-husband died last year, so I would like to find out if me or my 17-year-old daughter are eligible for anything? — Divorced Survivor. Dear Divorced, If your ex-husband worked and paid Social Security taxes and you and/or your...
PERSONAL FINANCE
KXLY

A Big Change Is Coming to Social Security in 2022. Are You Prepared?

Social Security helps keep millions of seniors afloat each year. But the program doesn’t magically fund itself. Rather, it needs revenue to stay afloat. Social Security’s primary source of revenue is the payroll tax it collects. If you’ve ever glanced at your paycheck, you’ll notice that Social Security takes a chunk out of it.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy