Monday Inspiration: Beautiful Rooms

Name: Samuel Melton (but friends call me Sam) Sam's small cottage, which is nestled among the East Texas national forest, is a multi-generational house full of family history that starts at the front door: When you walk in you're greeted with a picture of Belva and Arvid, his great-grandparents and the original owners of the house. The home was built for his great-grandparents in the 1960s, and Sam inherited it before it was torn down, hoping to save what was left. His renovation of the modest space brought it back to basics — like board walls and concrete floors — before working to build it up with his own decor personality. The result is a space that feels traveled and collected.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 7 DAYS AGO