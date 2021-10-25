CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Inspiration: Beautiful Rooms

madaboutthehouse.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell after a week of travel – first time on a plane for 20 months (I’ll tell you about it on Wednesday) when I flew to Mallorca to start a very exciting interiors job, I thought I’d come back to earth- literally – with a train today. But this isn’t just...

www.madaboutthehouse.com

veranda.com

14 Small Bedroom Ideas That Feel Larger Than Life

Never let the small size of a bedroom limit your big design plans. Think about it as a creative challenge instead that allows you to experiment with clever furnishings and strategic styling. One of the most helpful pieces of advice designers often give in regards to decorating quaint rooms is to lean into its size and think about the space as an ideal retreat. Consider swathing the entire space in a delicate floral fabric to create the ultimate haven to recharge in at the end of each day.
INTERIOR DESIGN
chatelaine.com

Inside A Creative Family's Cozy Prairie Home

Altona, Man., is the sunflower capital of Canada. The small city, 100 km southwest of Winnipeg, has an annual festival celebrating the happy blooms, as well as a giant replica of Vincent Van Gogh–style sunflowers. It’s also where linocut artist Richelle Bergen and her husband, Ryan, a graphic designer and screen printer, live. The creative couple shares a modest two-bed, one-bath house with their three-year-old daughter, Sunnie, and black-and-white bernedoodle, Posie. Over the past eight years, the pair has renovated and redecorated just about every inch of their home—and Instagram has taken notice. Richelle has more than 31,000 followers (roughly seven and a half times the population of Altona), including bestselling American author Glennon Doyle.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

Inside a Light-Filled Miami Family Home Filled With Furniture That Doubles as Art

The green artwork in the living room is a piece of painted glass by Kevin Harman. When an active young family from New York City was relocating to a 7,838-square-foot waterfront property in Miami, they entrusted Allen Saunders Design with some clear priorities for their newly built residence. They wanted comfort, functionality and “a timeless modern aesthetic” to pair with contemporary Balinese-inspired architecture, according to Saunders. It’s no surprise, then, that the entry foyer—the main artery of the home both for those who live there and for visitors—is the manifestation of all those desires. Creating an entryway with a mix of organic...
MIAMI, FL
studio-mcgee.com

Holiday Décor Inspiration for Every Room

We’re getting ready to reimagine our spaces for the holiday season…. and one of our favorite ways to get started is to look through what we’ve done in years past, find inspiration, and start collecting new pieces or ideas we may want to incorporate. Each space brings new opportunities for...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This Small East Texas Cottage’s Style Is Called ‘Deconstructed Southern Modern’ and It’s Stunning

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Samuel Melton (but friends call me Sam) Sam’s small cottage, which is nestled among the East Texas national forest, is a multi-generational house full of family history that starts at the front door: When you walk in you’re greeted with a picture of Belva and Arvid, his great-grandparents and the original owners of the house. The home was built for his great-grandparents in the 1960s, and Sam inherited it before it was torn down, hoping to save what was left. His renovation of the modest space brought it back to basics — like board walls and concrete floors — before working to build it up with his own decor personality. The result is a space that feels traveled and collected.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

How to create a country-inspired dining room

At its heart, a country dining room is welcoming, cosy, and well-used - a spot for hurried weekday family breakfasts, the time-honoured tradition of Sunday lunches, or for an evening spent entertaining friends. A well-designed dining room should strike a balance between a sociable spot for hosting, and an intimate...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

Everything in This NYC Design Exhibition Is for Sale—Including the $6.5 Million Apartment Hosting It

If you’ve streamed Only Murders in the Building on Hulu and considered a move to the Belnord, the New York City landmark on which the show’s titular building, the Arconia, is based, this one-stop-shop exhibit may streamline your process. The Belnord Project is the brainchild of Guillaume Coutheillas, founder of interior design and branding studio frenchCALIFORNIA. Coutheillas flips the traditional approach to real estate on its head by partnering with galleries, artists and developers to introduce their pieces to potential buyers: Everything’s for sale, from the furnishings to the art to the apartment itself. From a Greta Magnusson Grossman curved sofa...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
madaboutthehouse.com

Monday Inspiration: Colour Drenched Kitchens

A new week and a new month – how tidy is that? – and a bit of a kitchen dive for you today so let’s go with some colour. I have been writing about interiors for some 20 years now and in that time white has consistently been the most popular colour for a kitchen. I just did a quick google and it seems that’s still the case – despite what we see on instagram, which, is, after all, a minuscule percentage of the real world. So I’m going to put the case for some of the other shades.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TravelPulse

Pink Gin Oceanview Room

Room includes a mahogany king size bed, Turkish ivory patika marble floors, smart TV and table for in-room dining. The bathroom features a water closet enclosed in frosted glass, extra-large basin with lit mirror, Carrera marble vanity and walk-in shower with white subway tile with glass accents. There is a window looking into the bedroom and the walls are pebble accented with porcelain plank floors. All rooms have a balcony. For your refreshment, your room includes Robert Mondavi varietal wines and a refrigerator stocked with bottled water, juice, soda and local beer.
HOME & GARDEN
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

SOWING INSPIRATION ~ beautiful dahlias last throughout autumn until frost

October’s garden inspiration features Cheryl Guck’s dahlias. As Autumn is upon us, our gardens begin to fade. Cheryl Guck plants dahlias for just this reason. These beautiful blooms appear in different colors and sizes, starting in early August until frost. The fuchsia-colored dahlia in the front of the photo shouldn’t be missed. It adds so much brightness and beauty along with the red hibiscus in the back right corner and purple flocks in the back left corner. Behind the white trellis, next to the log potting shed, is a fence covered in white clematis (a perennial). Gorgeous!
GARDENING
madaboutthehouse.com

My Interior Design News

Usually I use the last Wednesday of the month to tell you about interior design news belonging to other people. This month I’m going to show you two projects that I’m working on. As you know I’m mostly a writer rather than a doer and, aside from the odd interior design consultation, I have mostly stayed in my lane but recently I have been asked to collaborate on two projects which were so exciting I couldn’t say yes fast enough.
INTERIOR DESIGN
citysuntimes.com

Home Inspiration: Ralph Haver Fans Will Love This Beautifully Remodeled Phoenix Home

Phoenix area homeowners who may be looking for some remodel inspiration need look no further. If you are lucky enough to have a Ralph Haver home as your canvas, consider us envious. But there is so much in this home that would translate well in many of the mid-century brick homes that are abundant in older Phoenix and Scottsdale neighborhoods.
PHOENIX, AZ
tatler.com

Ghoulish glamour: Halloween beauty inspiration from the A-list

For some out-the-box Halloween hair and makeup look to Adwoa Aboah: in 2018 the supermodel attended a Halloween party at Laylow dressed as a chic (and well accessorised) smurf, complete with a full face of blue paint and a pastel blue beehive wig; while in 2016, at Fran Cutler’s Halloween party, Aboah paired her Elizabethan punk costume with a bold fuchsia eye and face makeup and covered her hair with a crystal-encrusted headpiece. In the mood for something more scary? Take note of Jodie Kidd’s ghoulish glamour. Her chosen combination of a white painted face, blood-red lips and Cruella de Vil-esque hair made for a striking – and spooky – look.
MAKEUP
Phillymag.com

9 Fall-Inspired Spa and Beauty Treatments to Try in Philly

Because pumpkin is good for more than just lattes. This fall, you can do more than go pumpkin picking and snack on apple cider donuts. Opt for some seasonal self-care and treat yourself to a facial, scrub or massage featuring some of autumn’s best ingredients: cranberry, maple, cinnamon, and pumpkin, of course. Below, find nine fall-inspired beauty treatments available at spas and salons in and around Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wsmag.net

The Room That Wears Many Hats

Kitchens and baths may be at the top of most homeowners’ renovation lists but you might be surprised to know that laundry rooms are garnering a lot more attention than they used to, especially if there is an opportunity to incorporate “mudroom” features. Gone are the days when this room was overtly utilitarian, used for the sole purpose of housing the laundry machines. Today’s laundry rooms are high-traffic, multitasking zones that help homeowners stay on top of chores (pet grooming, garden activities, crafting, gift wrapping, home office duties, storage) and organized.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Santa Clarita Radio

Upgrade The Dining Room: The Most Versatile Room In The Home

Especially with school, sports, and a million other schedule fillers back in session, our dining rooms are feeling the stretch. Always needing more storage and functional space, turn to A Royal Suite Home Furnishings for your dining room solutions. A Royal Suite Home Furnishings is a family owned and operated...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Vogue Magazine

Just in Time for Halloween, Last Night in Soho Has All the Beauty Inspiration You Need

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re seeking something to spark your beauty imagination ahead of Halloween weekend, look no further than time-travel psychological thriller Last Night in Soho. The film, which hits theaters today, stars Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise, a new-to-London fashion student whose daydreams are dominated by the Swinging Sixties—an era she’s eventually transported to as her vivid dreams (and, erm, paranormal abilities) find her entering the body of Anya Taylor-Joy’s Sandie, a rising cabaret singer and fixture on the West End scene. Throughout the twists and turns of the film, the dark side of Swinging London’s past is revealed like a fluorescent fever dream, with dark and dazzling hair and makeup that evokes mod nostalgia and something a little more sinister all at once.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Taste Of Home

17 Holiday Door and Porch Decorating Ideas

The most wonderful time of year is (almost!) here. Prepare to welcome guests to your home with these dazzling holiday door decorations, porch ideas and more. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
Bored Panda

50 Times People Decorated Their Houses For Halloween And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

It’s that time of the year when we roll up our sleeves, get into the creative mood and make something so spookily wonderful that it sends chills down the neighbors' spine. And while you still have time to figure out what you are gonna wear for Halloween (or shall we stop pretending and just face the fact that we all are going to dress as the green-tracksuited players from Squid Game), the house interior and exterior can’t wait.
HOME & GARDEN

