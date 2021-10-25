CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-Pop Singer Giselle Apologizes for Mouthing Racial Slur in Video

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Singer and rapper Giselle, of K-pop group aespa, faced backlash after she was seen mouthing a racial slur in a behind-the-scenes...

Facts R NOT Opinions
7d ago

nah, she didn't do anything wrong. context is the key. she recited what the artist said it, and the way the artist knowingly understood it would be repeated. nothing to see here.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

