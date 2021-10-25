How Meghan Markle's Royal Exit Echoes Princess Mako of Japan
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's journey out of the royal family is being played out afresh in Japan as Princess Mako signs away her royal status for...www.newsweek.com
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's journey out of the royal family is being played out afresh in Japan as Princess Mako signs away her royal status for...www.newsweek.com
The main difference being Princess Mako has kept her personal life quiet and out of the world press for the most part. Whereas the Susses’ have 3 PR firms and constant news articles about their very public and disaster out life choices.
You can’t compare the two…they are from 2 different pieces of cloth.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 6