Paris Hilton Plans to Expose 'Dark Secrets' of Schools for Troubled Teens

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Hilton told Newsweek of her work on a new podcast that seeks to "expose the dark secrets and controversial...

www.newsweek.com

Page Six

Paris Hilton’s $60,000 wedding registry revealed

Paris Hilton’s wedding registry with fiancé Carter Reum has over $60,000 worth of merchandise on it. Among the pricey items on the hotel heiress’ wishlist is a $500 Hermés platter, a $985 Christofle party tray, a $1,000 crystal caviar server with a spoon, and a $4,885 Baccarat vase, according to their Gearys registry.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Paris Hilton speaks out against the “troubled teen industry”

Paris Hilton has spoken out against the “troubled teen industry”, which might be a billion dollar business but is reportedly a hotbed of traumatic psychological and physical abuse. As per Rolling Stone, the self-described victim of that industry went to Washington D.C. on Wednesday, October 20th, to advocate for accountability....
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Paris Hilton Recounts Being 'Strangled,' 'Slapped,' and 'Watched in the Shower' While Calling for Troubled Teen Industry Reform

Every year, thousands of teenagers are shipped to boarding schools, boot camps, and other facilities against their will. Some may call it tough love, but the “troubled teen industry,” which generates billions of dollars annually, is reportedly a hotbed of psychological and physical abuse that traumatizes young people for the rest of their lives.
CELEBRITIES
Paris, NY
Utah State
townandcountrymag.com

Paris Hilton Calls on Congress to Crack Down on Abusive Teen Reform Schools

Paris Hilton is calling on Congress to take action to protect children and teenagers living in so-called "reform" facilities. On Thursday, a group of congressional Democrats confirmed that they are working with Hilton to craft legislation that will crack down on abuse within facilities for troubled youth. Last year, Hilton...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ramaponews.com

Paris Hilton highlights barbaric practices in troubled teen industry

The troubled teen industry has come under fire for traumatizing young teenagers over the years. This extremely problematic industry has been defined by the National Youth Rights Association as “boot camps, behavior modification facilities, wilderness therapy, gay conversion… marketed to parents who feel like they need to change their child’s behavior.”
CELEBRITIES
Paris Hilton
10TV

Sequel Pomegranate closes as advocates, Paris Hilton call for change in 'troubled teen industry'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The parking lot at this once-embattled teen behavioral treatment center sits mostly empty these days. No children have been here since mid-September. Over the past two weeks, 10 Investigates has watched as office furniture and other equipment have been removed from Sequel Pomegranate. The facility, which attempted to re-brand itself as Torii Behavioral Healthcare earlier this year, notified the state last month that it planned to close and voluntarily relinquished its licenses to operate.
COLUMBUS, OH
wshu.org

Paris Hilton and Rep. DeLauro push for patient rights for troubled teens

Paris Hilton and Democratic Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut have joined forces to take on the troubled teen care industry. DeLauro visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday with Hilton, who has been an outspoken advocate against troubled teen facilities, where she said she faced severe physical and psychological abuse. Together, they introduced the Accountability for Congregate Care Act, which would set federal standards for care at these facilities for the first time by establishing a patient bill of rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
nickiswift.com

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

