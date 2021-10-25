CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinnacle West Capital Corp

By RateAStock
Motley Fool
 7 days ago

Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides electricity and energy-related products and services in the western United States. It also develops residential, commercial and industrial real estate properties. Current Price $66.95 Mkt Cap $7.6B. Open $67.02 P/E Ratio 13.07. Prev. Close $67.00 Div. (Yield) $3.32 (5.0%) Daily Range $66.51 -...

caps.fool.com

MarketWatch

Mixed Dow, S&P 500 performance belies firmly bullish stock market breadth

Although the broader stock market indexes are mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 20 points, or 0.1%, and the S&P 500 down 0.2%, market breadth readings are firmly bullish on the day. The number of advancing stocks are dominating decliners 2,276 to 920 on the NYSE and 3,087 to 1,159 on the Nasdaq, while volume in advancing shares is 79.5% of total NYSE volume and 72.1% of total Nasdaq volume. The Nasdaq Composite is up 0.1% and the NYSE Composite is rising 0.5%. Meanwhile, the bullish breadth is being shown in the Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization stocks, which is surging 2.3%
MarketWatch

T. Rowe Price up for third day after airing acquisition plan

T. Rowe Price rose for the third day in a row Monday after announcing its $4.2 billion acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) on Thursday. The stock advanced by 0.8% on Monday morning, after a rise of 0.7% on Friday and 5.7% on Thursday. UBS analyst Brennan Hawken on Thursday hiked his price target for T. Rowe Price to $215 a share from $200 and said the company's first acquisition in more than a decade will add alternative investments to its business mix and improve the growth profile of the company. "While there is likely limited opportunity for OHA's strategies in the retirement channel, liquid alts are gaining in popularity in the broker sold channel," Hawken said. "There are opportunities for TROW's recently enhanced distribution capabilities to provide more avenues for growth at OHA in the future." T. Rowe Price shares are up 43.3% so far this year, compared to a gain of 22.7% by the S&P 500.
etftrends.com

My No-Brainer “Shortcut” for Finding Stocks with Huge Upside

There are no shortcuts in investing. This “shortcut” is really just a simple strategy. But it can easily boost your returns by 6% or more every year. That might not sound like much. But when a $100K portfolio beats the market by 6% for a decade straight, it translates into $154,000 more in your pocket. And you don’t have to do much to get it.
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

Arista should see an uptick in demand as cloud computing becomes more popular. The Trade Desk should benefit as ad spend shifts to programmatic platforms. The stock market is among the best ways to build wealth, but there's no one-size-fits-all strategy. For instance, an exchange traded fund (ETF) offers instant diversification, and buying an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 is a simple way to generate solid returns.
Motley Fool

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

The Company provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States. Current Price $19.19 Mkt Cap $1.4B. Open $19.27 P/E Ratio 1.00. Prev. Close $19.19 Div. (Yield) $0.84 (4.4%) Daily Range...
Benzinga

Service Corp Intl's Return On Capital Employed Insights

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) posted Q2 earnings of $239.68 million, an increase from Q1 of 29.93%. Sales dropped to $987.53 million, a 8.39% decrease between quarters. In Q1, Service Corp Intl earned $342.04 million and total sales reached $1.08 billion. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings...
multihousingnews.com

Inland Private Capital Corp. Trades 1031 Portfolio for $206M

Inland Private Capital Corp. has closed the buying round of its FL-NY Multifamily Portfolio DST encompassing three communities totaling 796 units in Coram, N.Y.; Lithia, Fla.; and Bradenton, Fla. The disposition of the three properties within the 1031 investment program brought $206.4 million to the company. The sale of the...
Motley Fool

Hut 8 Mining Corp.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations.
Motley Fool

CommVault Systems, Inc.

The Company develops, markets and sells a unified suite of data management software applications and related services in terms of product breadth and functionality and market penetration. Current Price $60.14 Mkt Cap $3.5B. Open $66.40 P/E Ratio 0.00. Prev. Close $75.70 Div. (Yield) $0.00 (0.0%) Daily Range $59.88 - $66.76...
Entrepreneur

Is Greenpro Capital Corp. a Buy Under $1?

Currently trading at less than $1, financial and corporate services provider Greenpro capital (GRNQ) has been trying to expand its services through various differentiated strategies. Nevertheless, its shares have dipped...
MarketWatch

LianBio stock opens below the IPO price, reversing early indications of a rally

LianBio got off to a rocky start as a public company, as the first trade of the shares of biotechnology company with operations in the U.S. and China was 3.1% below the initial public offering price, reversing early indications of an upbeat open. The company said Sunday evening that its IPO priced at $16 a share, or in the middle of the expected range, as the company sold 20.31 shares to raise $325.0 million. The earliest indications of the stock's open was as high as around $18.50, which would have been 15.6% above the IPO price, but indications took...
MarketWatch

Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
Motley Fool

Investing in Jewelry Stocks

Diamonds may be forever, but jewelry stocks are cyclical, even though precious metals and gems have been a store of value for thousands of years. While most investors probably own some jewelry or have purchased some for a loved one, jewelry stocks are not a closely followed sector. However, jewelry sector stocks offer some of the same benefits as luxury stocks, especially if they have strong brand names. Tiffany's acquisition by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (OTC:LVMUY) makes perfect sense in that regard. Like the luxury sector, jewelry stocks are vulnerable to the same cycles as consumer discretionary stocks; people tend to buy more and spend more on jewelry during good times than bad.
aithority.com

GTM Payroll Services Acquires Pinnacle Human Resources To Expand Its Services For Capital Region Businesses

GTM Payroll Services, a recognized leader in the greater Capital Region for payroll and human resource information systems (HRIS), will now be able to offer businesses a full suite of human resources support solutions with the acquisition of Pinnacle Human Resources, LLC, a leader in outsourced human resources consulting, HR project-based solutions, and leave of absence administration services.
