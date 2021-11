The New Jersey man shot and killed in his home early Tuesday had been followed to his Plainsboro home from the Parx Casino in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Sree Aravapalli, 54, was shot multiple times just after 3:30 a.m. at his single-family home on Briardale Court, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said. He was brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO