Colorado State

Wave clouds paint stunning sunrise over Colorado

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 7 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Beautiful wave clouds created a stunning sunrise across Colorado on Monday morning.

We are forecasting an abnormally warm Monday at 81 degrees . The record high is 84 set in 2017. The normal high is 61, so, we’re running 20 degrees above normal.

Expect dry conditions with high wildfire danger across the Front Range. We are also forecasting wave cloudiness across Denver and the Front Range.

Viewers across the state shared pictures with FOX31 of the sunrise.

Here’s a look at some of those pictures:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMAjW_0cbv2unO00
    Taken near 120th and Tower, Credit: Matt Jones
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sH9nd_0cbv2unO00
    This morning’s sunrise. Credit: Ashley
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37f3Y9_0cbv2unO00
    Crystal Valley Sunrise. Credit: Dave Crawford
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZwgXg_0cbv2unO00
    Northeast Colorado. Credit: Richard Ingmire
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTxBD_0cbv2unO00
    Crystal Valley Sunrise Credit: Dave Crawford
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z4lYp_0cbv2unO00
    Taken near 120th and Tower. Credit: Matt Jones
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wg1oo_0cbv2unO00
    Credit FOX31

FOX31 Denver

Monarch Magic at the Butterfly Pavilion

Butterfly Pavilion announces the return of one of its most beloved events, Monarch Magic opening on November 1 with a release of more than 300 Monarch Butterflies in the Wings of Tropics butterfly conservatory. All November, visitors can walk among hundreds of Monarch butterflies at Butterfly Pavilion within a tropical landscape filled with exotic blooms […]
FOX31 Denver

Animal House with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald

Every Monday morning our favorite Veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald shares with us his knowledge on all the amazing creatures around us. Today the Butterfly Pavilion joins Dr. Kevin on the return the Monarch butterflies. Today the Monarch Magic opens at the Butterfly Pavilion and they will be releasing more than 300 Monarch Butterflies in the […]
FOX31 Denver

Fort Collins newcomers gain street cred for Halloween Decorations

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado family recently moved from Windsor to Fort Collins; they’re told by neighbors to expect about 300 trick-or-treaters, which is quite the change from their previous tally. Although they are bracing for a candy craze, it’s their decorations that might be drawing the neighborhood to their house.    This year […]
