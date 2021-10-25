Wave clouds paint stunning sunrise over Colorado
DENVER (KDVR) — Beautiful wave clouds created a stunning sunrise across Colorado on Monday morning.
We are forecasting an abnormally warm Monday at 81 degrees . The record high is 84 set in 2017. The normal high is 61, so, we’re running 20 degrees above normal.
Expect dry conditions with high wildfire danger across the Front Range. We are also forecasting wave cloudiness across Denver and the Front Range.
Viewers across the state shared pictures with FOX31 of the sunrise.
Here’s a look at some of those pictures:
