Despite average mortgage rates recently rising above 3%, a meaningful number of homeowners still to stand save enough money to make refinancing worthwhile. At the current rate, just under 10 million borrowers could reduce the interest rate on their home loans by at least 0.75 percentage points with a mortgage refi and are qualified to do so, according to mortgage data firm Black Knight. Most experts agree that refinancing pays off (in terms of closing costs and headaches) if you can lower your rate by at least that much.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO