Hertz Interim CEO Mark Fields had himself a week. On Monday, the rental car company announced that it was buying 100,000 Teslas in what is considered the biggest EV deal of all time. A few days later, Hertz said it would rent 50,000 of those Teslas out to Uber drivers in a partnership with the ride-hailer, and also inked a deal with the online car marketplace Carvana.

