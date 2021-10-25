CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Southwest Virginia’s COVID case rate 2.3 times state average

By Mackenzie Moore, Jeff Keeling
WJHL
WJHL
 7 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 case rate remains well over double the state average after experiencing little change over the weekend, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data released Monday.

The nine-county News Channel 11 viewing area recorded 267 new COVID cases, eight new COVID hospitalizations and eight new COVID deaths over a three-day period.

PREVIOUS: Southwest Virginia COVID case rate ticks up with 155 new cases – 4 new deaths reported

Four of the deaths were in Tazewell County, while one each was reported in Russell, Scott, Smyth and Washington counties.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tukdg_0cbv1LNW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XAzX4_0cbv1LNW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LWU70_0cbv1LNW00

The gap widened between the region’s community spread rate — a rolling average of new weekly cases per 100,000 population — and that of the state.

Other than one day last week, Southwest Virginia’s rate has been more than double Virginia’s since Sept. 14. Hospitalization and death rates per 100,000 have also been more than double Virginia’s rate during that period.

PREVIOUS: Delta blues: Northeast Tennessee COVID death rate nearly double the state’s since August

Southwest Virginia’s rate dropped from 295 to 288 over the weekend, while Virginia’s fell from 138 to 127. Neither rate has been that low since early August.

The highest case rates regionally are in Scott County (501) and Smyth County (399). The lowest are in Washington County (including Bristol), with a rate of 200, and Tazewell County (197).

RELATED: Bristol Tennessee City Schools system ends mask mandate

The hospitalization rate in Southwest Virginia is 10.4 per 100,000 over the past week compared to 5.1 statewide.

The death rate is 7.3, compared to 3.0 statewide.

Statewide, VDH reported 683,159 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Oct. 25.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 918,700 .

VDH reports there have been 11,542 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va . – 2,253 cases / 161 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (6 new cases)
Buchanan County – 2,384 cases / 141 hospitalizations / 59 deaths (17 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)
Dickenson County – 1,621 cases / 56 hospitalizations / 26 deaths (15 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)
Lee County – 3,700 cases / 138 hospitalizations / 59 deaths (16 new cases)
Norton – 564 cases / 28 hospitalizations / 13 deaths (4 new cases)
Russell County – 3,738 cases / 154 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (16 new cases, 1 new death)
Scott County – 3,123 cases / 163 hospitalizations / 77 deaths (25 new cases, 1 new death)
Smyth County – 4,837 cases / 293 hospitalizations / 116 deaths (59 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)
Tazewell County – 5,659 cases / 220 hospitalizations / 102 deaths (28 new cases, 4 new deaths)
Washington County, Va. – 7,525 cases / 581 hospitalizations / 144 deaths (36 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)
Wise County – 5,241 cases / 228 hospitalizations / 128 deaths (45 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

Related
WJHL

Virginia elections: What you need to bring to the polls

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — On Tuesday, Virginians will head to the polls for a long list of races. Before you head to the polls, check that you have all you need. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. If you are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Virginia Republican candidates visit Gate City ahead of Tuesday’s election

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Hundreds of voters attended a BBQ on Delegate Terry Kilgore’s family farm Sunday afternoon. Kilgore welcomed Republican candidates Glenn Youngkin, Jason Miyares and Winsome Sears as they worked to rally voters ahead of Tuesday’s election. “The crowds, and the energy have been fantastic,” Miyares, candidate for Attorney General, said. “We’re […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Ballad Health reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, rise in admissions over weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported another drop in total COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend but a slight increase in admissions, according to Monday’s scorecard. Deaths within a seven-day period also increased from 50 on Friday to 54 Monday, and state-reported data indicate there have been 949 COVID-19 deaths within Ballad facilities since […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Washington, VA
State
Tennessee State
City
Bristol, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Tazewell County, VA
Health
Tazewell County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Richmond, VA
County
Tazewell County, VA
State
Virginia State
WJHL

Town Creek flooding survey underway in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Virg. (WJHL) – If your property is plagued with puddles, now is the time to make your voice heard in Abingdon. According to a release from the town, a flood mitigation study will be conducted throughout the Town Creek area to find current and potential flood hazards. The study area will stretch roughly three […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

The Virginia Governor’s race will soon be coming to an end

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Even though early voting is now closed in Virginia you can still cast your ballot. If you still have a mail-in ballot to return you need to make sure that it is postmarked by Tuesday. The deadline to request an absentee ballot has passed, but polls will open in Virginia at […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Virginia#Covid#Weather#Ticks#Wjhl#News Channel 11#Russell Scott Smyth#Delta#Vdh#Commonwealth
WJHL

Virginia High claims Southwest District volleyball title over Marion

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Lady Bearcats made it a clean sweep of the Southwest District regular season and tournament titles on Saturday night. Virginia High claimed the first two sets, 25-14 and 25-21. Marion extended the match with a 25-22 third-set victory. But, the Lady Bearcats closed it out with a 25-18 score in […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Carter County parents raise concerns after child sends home photos of school lunch

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – What’s in a sandwich? Carter County parents are asking school officials this question after photos of a particularly off-color meal began circulating throughout the community. According to online menus posted by Carter County Schools Nutrition, the photos in question are of a “Turkey Club Sandwich” served at Happy Valley High School […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Proposed anti-vax bill halted in Tennessee special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A piece of legislation proposing to go against any federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate was postponed in the COVID-19 Committee Thursday during the general assembly’s third extraordinary session. The “COVID-19 Health Care Liberty Jurisdiction Act,” proposed by Representative Bud Hulsey (R- Kingsport) essentially goes against any COVID-19 vaccine mandate and would likely […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

WJHL

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy