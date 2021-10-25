Southwest Virginia’s COVID case rate 2.3 times state average

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 case rate remains well over double the state average after experiencing little change over the weekend, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data released Monday.

The nine-county News Channel 11 viewing area recorded 267 new COVID cases, eight new COVID hospitalizations and eight new COVID deaths over a three-day period.

Four of the deaths were in Tazewell County, while one each was reported in Russell, Scott, Smyth and Washington counties.







The gap widened between the region’s community spread rate — a rolling average of new weekly cases per 100,000 population — and that of the state.

Other than one day last week, Southwest Virginia’s rate has been more than double Virginia’s since Sept. 14. Hospitalization and death rates per 100,000 have also been more than double Virginia’s rate during that period.

Southwest Virginia’s rate dropped from 295 to 288 over the weekend, while Virginia’s fell from 138 to 127. Neither rate has been that low since early August.

The highest case rates regionally are in Scott County (501) and Smyth County (399). The lowest are in Washington County (including Bristol), with a rate of 200, and Tazewell County (197).

The hospitalization rate in Southwest Virginia is 10.4 per 100,000 over the past week compared to 5.1 statewide.

The death rate is 7.3, compared to 3.0 statewide.

Statewide, VDH reported 683,159 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Oct. 25.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 918,700 .

VDH reports there have been 11,542 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va . – 2,253 cases / 161 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (6 new cases)

Buchanan County – 2,384 cases / 141 hospitalizations / 59 deaths (17 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 1,621 cases / 56 hospitalizations / 26 deaths (15 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 3,700 cases / 138 hospitalizations / 59 deaths (16 new cases)

Norton – 564 cases / 28 hospitalizations / 13 deaths (4 new cases)

Russell County – 3,738 cases / 154 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (16 new cases, 1 new death)

Scott County – 3,123 cases / 163 hospitalizations / 77 deaths (25 new cases, 1 new death)

Smyth County – 4,837 cases / 293 hospitalizations / 116 deaths (59 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 5,659 cases / 220 hospitalizations / 102 deaths (28 new cases, 4 new deaths)

Washington County, Va. – 7,525 cases / 581 hospitalizations / 144 deaths (36 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Wise County – 5,241 cases / 228 hospitalizations / 128 deaths (45 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.