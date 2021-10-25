SEPTA releases guide for riders in case of strike | What you should know

SEPTA has released its plan in case a strike takes effect this weekend.

SEPTA strike possible

The transit union's contract with SEPTA expires at midnight on Sunday, October 31.

SEPTA workers voted this past weekend to authorize a strike if an agreement isn't reached on a new contract.

While TWU Local 234 and SEPTA are still in negotiations, more than 5,000 SEPTA workers will walk off the job on November 1 if there's no agreement.

Union president Willie Brown says workers have three main concerns at the negotiating table: fair wages, parental leave and safety issues.

SEPTA says "it is committed to negotiating in good faith with TWU Local 234 on a new contract that is fair and financially responsible."

SEPTA's guide was released on its website days before the possible strike would begin.

"This guide offers important service information and alternate travel tips to assist customers in the event of a service interruption impacting City and Suburban Bus, Trolley, and High-Speed Subway services," SEPTA says.

What will be running if there is a strike?

Not all SEPTA services will stop running in the event of a strike.

Regional Rail, Suburban Transit (bus, trolley, Norristown High Speed Line), LUCY (Loop through University City) and CCT Connect will continue to run.

SEPTA says Regional Rail train service will be the best choice for travel in and around Philadelphia.

"Many SEPTA Regional Rail Lines serving stations within the City of Philadelphia also connect with Suburban Transit Bus and Trolley Routes making it the best travel option during a service interruption," SEPTA says.

All Regional Rail service will operate with more frequent service, SEPTA says. Express trains may make additional stops to accommodate the anticipated ridership increase. For Regional Rail schedules,

While Suburban transit will be operational, SEPTA says the routing and scheduled service for some of the buses that normally travel into the city will change.

Green and Gold Loop service will operate regular routing from 30th Street Station to selected University City destinations.

As for CCT Connect, SEPTA says regular service will operate for registered ADA and Shared Ride customers. There may be some delays due to increased demand and local street traffic.

What will not be running if there is a strike?

The following will not run if there is a strike: Market Frankford Line; Broad Street & Broad Ridge Spur Lines; City Transit bus, trolley and trackless trolley routes.

Fares

SEPTA says all regular fares will apply. In the event of a service interruption, Weekly and Monthly TransPasses loaded on SEPTA Key Cards will be valid for travel at all times to all Regional Rail stations within the City of Philadelphia, except Forest Hills and Somerton. These stations will require a Zone 3 Quick Trip or Pass. Additional information will be provided at the Center City station you are boarding at in the evening.

SEPTA says fares must be purchased before boarding. No cash will be accepted at entry gates.

Key Cards should be loaded with Travel Wallet funds or a valid pass product. Key Cards can be loaded online at SEPTAKey.org , by contacting the Call Center at 855-567-3782 or from Fare Kiosk located at Center City rail stations, SEPTA sales offices and participating retailers.

Unused passes purchased prior to a service interruption will be eligible for a full or partial refund. Customers should contact the Key Call Center at 855-567-3782 to request a refund for any unused or partially used Transit Passes.

SEPTA's full plan, which also includes information on train boarding, parking, and suburban transit routes, can be found here.

SEPTA Information Phone Numbers

Customer Service/Lost and Found - 215-580-7800

Customer Service TDD/TTY - 215-580-7583

Para Información en Español llame al Luego marque el número 2 - 215-580-7800

CCT Customer Service - 215-580-7145

CCT Trip Reservations - 215-580-7700

CCT Same Day Cancellations/Trip Problems - 215-580-7720

TDD - 215-580-7712

SEPTA Key information - 855-567-3782

Parking Information - 215-580-3400