Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) Files To Trademark 'Stay Hyped!'

WWE announced their tentative 2022 PPV schedule, and they have made plenty of their roster happy as a result. Fightful reached out to over a dozen wrestlers within the company, all of which we've heard back from spoke favorably of the moves. The two night WrestleMania has been a particularly popular move based on those that we heard from, as it eases the schedule for media and the weekend itself. The move to doing more Saturday PPV shows during football season also was seen as a positive one from everyone we spoke to, with numerous Smackdown talent particularly being happy about it. Nick Khan was said to have been a big proponent of Saturday PPV shows.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO