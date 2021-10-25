Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) Files To Trademark 'Stay Hyped!'

On October 15th, WWE authority figure Adam Pearce filed to trademark his “Scrap Iron” nickname. Mark For: SCRAP IRON trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, providing professional wrestling and sports exhibitions, shows, and performances by professional manager, wrestler, referee, promoter, producer, live event director, coach, on-screen-official, commissioner, and entertainer rendered live and through all forms of broadcast media, including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online services; Providing wrestling and sporting interviews, news reports, comments, writings, entertainment, and information rendered live and through all forms of media, including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online services.
