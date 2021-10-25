CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) Files To Trademark 'Stay Hyped!'

By Jeremy Lambert
 7 days ago

Mojo Rawley wants to stay hype. On October 20, Dean Muhtadi (formerly Mojo Rawley in WWE) filed to trademark "Stay Hyped!" He famously used the phrase throughout his WWE career as he didn't get hyped, he stayed hyped. Full description:. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S:...

