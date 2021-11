From Bordeaux and Burgundy Wines to Older Vintages as Well as Precious Liqueurs and Whisky All Accessible 365 Days a Year. Long known for its important “Wine O’Clock” online monthly sales, from mid-October 2021 Baghera/wines is extending its offer to a wider audience by launching its brand-new E-boutique. An extension of Baghera/wines’ physical boutique in Geneva, the E-boutique will welcome the company’s customers online, 365 days a year. Accessible to Internet users from all over the world, the online boutique will offer a range of products, from skilfully selected “ready-to-drink” wines to almost unobtainable vintages, as well as a selection of whiskies of all kinds. Liqueurs, Chartreuses and other vintage Portos also fill the shelves of this amazing e-shop.

DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO