Watch Snoh Aalegra and Tyler, the Creator’s “Neon Peach” Video

By Brenton Blanchet
Complex
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler, The Creator has attached himself to plenty of colorful projects this year, and Snoh Aalegra’s “Neon Peach” video is no different. The song, originally released earlier this year as part of Snoh’s third studio album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, was one of two collabs between the pair on...

www.complex.com

Complex

Amaal Reveals Her Truest Self on Sophomore EP ‘Milly’

Stepping into her truest form, Amaal lusciously stirs up a cosmic blend of old-school R&B and Afrofuturism with her new EP Milly. Throughout all the velvety vocals and addictive ambience on the Toronto R&B artist’s release, a profound message of female autonomy and sexual liberation rises to the surface. In...
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Snoh Aalegra – “Neon Peach”

One of the DopeHouse’s favorite projects of 2021, Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies by Snoh Aalegra, gets another set of visuals. Following “Lost You,” the songstress shares a video for “Neon Peach” featuring our best friend in the whole wide world. Also directed by Tyler, the video can be seen below.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Refused To “Drive The Boat” While Partying With Megan Thee Stallion

Celebrities didn’t hesitate to turn up the heat this Halloween weekend. For the past few days, we’ve seen countless costumes make their rounds on social media from the likes of Latto, The Weeknd, Nick Cannon, Gabrielle Union, and many more. While some chose to celebrate the holiday early so they could use Sunday to relax, others served looks all weekend long, including Megan Thee Stallion.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Maxo Kream Releases New Album ‘WEIGHT OF THE WORLD’ Ft. Tyler, The Creator, ASAP Rocky, More

After teasing it over the last few weeks, Maxo Kream has released his new album WEIGHT OF THE WORLD today via Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA Records. The album features some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop including Tyler, the Creator, Monaleo, A$AP Rocky, Freddie Gibbs, and Don Toliver. On the album, Maxo is rhyming about overcoming obstacles and dealing with tough situations including the death of his brother, who was shot and killed in Los Angeles last year.
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Watch Olivia Rodrigo's lo-fi, hedonistic Traitor music video

Olivia Rodrigo has released an official music video for Traitor, the next single from her blockbuster debut album, Sour. The second track on the record, Traitor is already a Top 5 hit in the UK - reaching Number 5 on the Official Singles Chart earlier this year, thanks to streams from Sour.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Snoh Aalegra Covers Bobby Caldwell’s “What You Won’t Do for Love”: Listen

Snoh Aalegra has shared her installment of the Spotify Singles series. In addition to a new pared-back rendition of her single “Lost You,” Aalegra delivered a cover of Bobby Caldwell’s 1978 single “What You Won’t Do for Love.” It follows her recent video for her Tyler, the Creator collaboration “Neon Peach.” Listen to both songs below.
MUSIC
Highsnobiety

Pre-order the Limited-edition Tyler, the Creator Wolf Pink Vinyl

Released in 2013, Tyler, the Creator’s second studio album Wolf acted as a turning point for the artist. Compared to the shock-factor lyrics that characterized Bastard and Goblin, Wolf was toned down. “People who wanted the first album again, I can't do that. I was 18, broke as fuck. On my third album, I have money and I'm hanging out with my idols. I can't rap about the same shit,” noted Tyler on the new sound.
MUSIC
Complex

Jucee Froot Enlists Moneybagg Yo for “Could Never” Remix

Memphis rapper Jucee Froot has enlisted Moneybagg Yo for the remix of her song “Could Never.”. The song sees both rappers bragging about their successes and wealth. The pair previously collaborated in 2016 for the song “Back & Forth.”. Froot’s music has appeared on a number of soundtracks and shows,...
MUSIC
Complex

How Brock Fetch Shot The Iconic Mixtape Cover For ASAP Rocky’s ‘Live. Love. ASAP’

Any teenager or rap enthusiast growing up in the early 2010s remembers the moment they saw the cover for Live. Love. ASAP. You might have first peeped it while your homie was playing “Peso” on their iPhone 4. Or maybe you stumbled on it when someone sent you a DatPiff link through BlackBerry Messenger, urging you to download the tape immediately. Some of us came across it when our classmates came to school wearing a bootleg Gildan T-shirt with the mixtape’s cover on it. Or you saw a giant poster of Pretty Flacko blowing smoke out his mouth on the wall of your friend’s college dorm room. Whether you came across it on your Tumblr feed or had it as the screensaver of your laptop, the cover art for ASAP Rocky’s debut mixtape felt ubiquitous and was nothing short of iconic. Surprisingly, that iconic photo of ASAP Rocky wasn’t shot by a member of the ASAP Mob or by a professional photographer hired by a record label. It was shot by Brock Fetch, an untrained film photographer who was personally flown out by the Mob to shoot the cover and document the last recording sessions for ASAP Rocky’s groundbreaking debut, which is finally dropping on streaming services today to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Rocky will be performing the entire tape live as the headliner at ComplexCon, which hits Long Beach on November 6 and 7.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Reunite for New Single and Video “Next Year” f/ Windser

And Ryan Lewis reunite on wax for their first time in five years with their latest collaboration, “Next Year.”. The duo taps recording artist Windser for the new single, which arrives alongside a music video directed by Jason Koenig. “Next Year” marks Macklemore and Lewis’ first collaborative effort since their 2016 joint album The Unruly Mess I’ve Made, which served as the follow-up to their Grammy-winning 2012 album The Heist.
MUSIC
Complex

Alina Baraz Releases New EP ‘Moongate’

Alina Baraz has shared her newest EP Moongate. The featureless offering follows her other recent EP, Sunbeam, which arrived in September. “These 2 EPs are bookmarks for me. Little pieces of nostalgia, moments of stillness I can always come back to. It serves as a self-reminder,” she said of her two projects. Production on this project primarily comes from Spencer Stewart, Lophiile and Mary Weitz, all of whom are her frequent collaborators.
MUSIC
Complex

Reason Drops ‘No More, No Less: Demo 1’ EP f/ Benny the Butcher, Wale, and More

As he continues to work on his much-anticipated sophomore album, TDE’s Reason has given fans something to hold them over. On Friday, the West Coast rapper came through with his No More, No Less: Demo 1 EP, marking his first project release since last year’s New Beginnings. Reason announced the effort earlier this week on social media, when he confirmed more new music was on the way.
MUSIC
Complex

Harry Styles Dressed as Dorothy and Sang ‘Wizard of Oz’ Song During MSG Concert

Harry Styles dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz at his concert, yeterday. Styles donned the full Dorothy ensemble, including a bow, red tights, and even red shoes, dubbing the night at New York City’s Madison Square Garden “Harryween.” He sang the lead song “Over the Rainbow.” Styles is currently on his Love On Tour and is performing a second night at MSG.
MUSIC
Complex

Watch Kanye West Perform at Sunday Service with Justin Bieber, Roddy Ricch, and More

Kanye West is currently putting on his longest performance since Donda dropped—and it’s not just him performing. West, alongside Justin Bieber, Roddy Ricch, a choir of children and his own Sunday Service choir, kicked off a rooftop Sunday Service performance on Halloween—sharing interpolations of cuts off his latest studio album. The event was announced to kick off at 3 p.m. and was streamable on Triller and Fite TV, at a price of $10 to stream.
MUSIC
Complex

Donald Glover Shares Spooky Teaser for ‘Atlanta’ Season 3

Donald Glover shared a nearly one-minute-long teaser for Season 3 of Atlanta. Glover reappeared on Twitter Sunday, posting a link to a website called Gilga, which prompted visitors to enter before viewing the teaser. The clip shows various shots of what appears to be Europe, seemingly confirming what FX Networks...
TV SERIES
Complex

Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 for Fifth Week

Drake is back on top—again. Billboard reports that the Toronto rapper’s latest offering, Certified Lover Boy has once again claimed the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 albums chart. This is the fifth non-consecutive week that the album has graced the top position. The project sold 74,000 equivalent album units, with 73,000 coming from streaming, less than 1,000 from album sales, and less than 1,000 from track units.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Skepta Brings Pirate Radio Energy To His New ‘Plugged In’ Freestyle

It seems that talk of Skepta’s retirement from earlier in the year has been resolutely put to bed. Last night, the BBK grime MC stepped into Fumez The Engineer’s studio for a special Halloween edition of Plugged In. Fumez has had an impressive run of guests lately, bringing in Loski, Teeway, Sneakbo, V9 and various members of 67 and OFB this year—but this new one from Skep is already being celebrated as one of the series’ best yet.
MUSIC
Complex

Bryson Tiller Releases Mixtape Sequel ‘Killer Instinct 2’

Bryson Tiller surprised fans on Sunday by dropping the sequel to his 2011 Halloween mixtape Killer Instinct. Arriving a decade after the original, Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before runs for 28 minutes, featuring 13 tracks that find the R&B crooner flip recent hits like Brent Faiyaz’s “Gravity,” NBA YoungBoy’s “Lil Top” (“On Top”), Normani’s “Wild Side” (“Are You Listening”), and Chris Brown’s “Heat” (“Keep It Simple”).
MUSIC

