Peachtree Center won’t confirm plan to transform office tower into residential

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 7 days ago
A graphic posted on real estate agent Tim Wright’s Linked In page and shared by Bloomberg columnist Conor Sen on Twitter about the Peachtree Center tower conversion.

The owners of Peachtree Center won’t confirm several social media postings that it plans to convert one of its office towers into residential.

A post by real estate agent Tim Wright on his Linked In page was picked up by Conor Sen, founder of Peachtree Creek Investments and a columnist at Bloomberg Opinion, and shared to his 58,000+ followers on Twitter on Oct. 20.

Wright, an agent with Avison Young, posted on his Linked In that the South Tower of Peachtree Center would be converted to 340 residential units by 2023.

“There’s been a slow and silent shuffle of all the tenants over the last 2-3 years. Just a few weeks ago the final tenant was moved over to the Harris Tower,” Wright said, noting that the conversion had “been in talks for awhile.”

Whether the residential would be condos or apartments is unclear. The 27-story South Tower was completed in 1970 as part of architect John Portman’s development of offices, hotels, and retail space. MARTA opened its Peachtree Center Station in 1982.

However, Taylor White, the principal, senior managing director and chief investment officer with Peachtree Center’s owner, Banyan Street Capital, would not confirm or deny the project in a statement emailed to Atlanta Intown.

“We are big believers in the future of Downtown Atlanta and have made significant investments at and around Peachtree Center, such as our Ascent Peachtree project. While we are excited about the possibilities for this tower, it’s too premature to share specific plans at this time.”

Peachtree Center recently underwent a $25 million refurbishment.

#Real Estate Brokerage#Bloomberg Opinion#Marta#Peachtree Center#Banyan Street Capital#Atlanta Intown#The Post Peachtree Center#Reporter Newspapers
