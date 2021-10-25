CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Moderna says its Covid vaccine generates strong immune response in 6- to 11-year-olds

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., @BerkeleyJr
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModerna said a smaller dosage of its Covid-19 vaccine is safe and generates a strong immune response in a study of more than 4,700 children ages 6 to 11. Two 50-microgram doses of the vaccine, half the dosage given to adults, produced antibody levels that were 1.5 times higher than those...

www.cnbc.com

