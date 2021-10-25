'Succession' Season 3 Episode 2 Recap: Can The Roy Children Harpoon 'Moby Dick'?

The first time we see Kendall Roy in Succession Season 3 Episode 1, he’s locked in a bathroom dealing with a panic attack. He’s shaking. His breath is so ragged it sounds like a growl. While Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) paces outside worried, Kendall actually slips into the bathroom’s enormous soaking tub. He’s still fully dressed in his dark charcoal grey suit and he slips down, as if wanting to drown. The problem is the only thing there to suffocate Kendall is pure air. Finally, Kendall emerges from the bathroom in full attack mode, happily directing everyone that it’s time to move. The disparity between Kendall’s behavior inside the bathroom and outside didn’t confuse me as much as it delighted me. Succession might have let Kendall finally make a major move on his family’s company, but the show didn’t forget Kendall is — and always has been — a man who performs confidence and panics in secret.

