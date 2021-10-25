A Playlist as the Takuroku Label Ends

Marcus Barnes speaks to Radio Slave about the 15-year history of Rekids, one of techno’s most formidable and lasting imprints. If you analyse a broad cross section of electronic music labels and artists who’ve managed to maintain their longevity with authenticity, a pattern will emerge. One of the common aspects of their approach is to stick to their guns no matter what, a level of determination and commitment to their core ethos that simply will not bend. It’s something we hear a lot, spoken about flippantly, almost to the point of cliché. But it takes an impervious mindset to stay rooted, especially in an industry where competition is rife and it can be easy to slip into toxic territory — comparing oneself to the success of others, feeling like you’re not doing enough, and other forms of self-limiting thinking.

