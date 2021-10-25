CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

A Playlist as the Takuroku Label Ends

By Mike
 7 days ago

Just after the pandemic hit and before the UK government’s Cultural Recovery Fund was introduced, we were left in a position — like every other venue in the UK — that threatened our existence. With live music redundant for any foreseeable future we wanted to figure out a way to simultaneously...

wunc.org

World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 1992

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we'll be looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect many genres and styles of music. In 1992, while grunge rock continued to...
MUSIC
c895.org

Save The Wave Playlist (10.21.21)

INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Remix) Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984) Nina Hagen – New York / N.Y. (N.Y. Transformer Mix) Howard Jones – What Is Love? (12″ Version) Tears for Fears – Shout (US Remix) Depeche Mode – Love In Itself. ‘Til Tuesday – Voices Carry. Ofra Haza –...
MUSIC
wers.org

Playlist: New Discoveries 10/19

DISPATCH – “BREAK OUR FALL”. Dispatch’s latest album’s title track, “Break Our Fall,” immediately opens with a blend of Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan’s voices together, quickly followed by guitars and drums. The mix of folk and rock in their music is prominent throughout the entire album, but particularly noticeable in the song’s buildup. It gives a sense of hope to the distraught tune. The Boston-based band sings of painful nostalgia and the heavy topic of handling the death of a loved one. The musicians sing, “now I stand here in your flannel shirt, your mom couldn’t bear to give it to goodwill.”
MUSIC
afropop.org

Baba Sora Video Playlist

For some, our program The Enigma of Baba Sora, may raise more questions than it answers. If so, you may join the ranks of those still searching for the deeper story of this mysterious man. On the legal front, one place to start is with Jim DeFede’s 1998 Miami New Times article “Baba’s Big Bucks.” Banning Eyre’s book In Griot Time contains some good background, including the author’s complete interview with Baba Sora, and the answer to the question, “Did Baba ever give him money?” (Sorry. You'll have to read the book.) Banning Eyre's conversation with musicologist Lucy Duràn, published with this playlist, is fascinating. There are a number of articles and obituaries online, although they don’t add a lot of substance to these sources.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
#Cultural Recovery Fund
beatportal.com

Playlist of the Week: Sonny Fodera

It’s so good to get back out there raving again! I made another album during lockdown, and it’s amazing to be able to test out the tunes. The tracks I have selected have been doing damage at festivals and in the clubs lately since their return. It also features some of my own tracks from my forthcoming album, Wide Awake, out on October 22nd.
MUSIC
northernstar.info

Lifestyle’s weekly Spotify playlist #26

With Halloween right around the corner, tracks like “Menial Subsistance” by death metal band Genocide Pact immediately stand out. From guitar tone to vocals and drum writing, “Menial Subsistance” is a monster of a track that could easily fit in a horror montage of gory kills. Rapper and artist Kid...
MUSIC
thetacomaledger.com

Add these Halloween songs to your playlist ASAP

With Halloween coming up, it is important that you’ve got the perfect Halloween playlist. This Halloween will be the first one since COVID-19 vaccines were made available to the public. So throw a safe Halloween party and be sure to add these spooky songs to your playlist. I promise you won’t regret it.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Two Upcoming Releases from RareNoiseRecords

Due out November 19th via RareNoiseRecords, I Hate Work draws its material exclusively from MDC’s iconic 1982 debut album, Millions of Dead Cops. Despite his long-established passion for bringing the extremes of hardcore and heavy rock into the jazz and improvised music realm (and vice versa), Pride instead does the unexpected, transforming MDC’s pummeling punk into swinging acoustic jazz.
ROCK MUSIC
University of Florida

Making Playlists in YouTube

Looking to enhance your YouTube channel? Then look no further than using Playlists, a great feature available with every YouTube channel. The following video will go through the process to get you up and making new Playlists in no time:. For more information, view YouTube’s Create and Manage Playlists. As...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: Playlistism

No one likes to be discriminated against, which is why people are disturbed by a form of discrimination called “playlistism.” This is where someone judges you by the nature and composition of the playlists you have on your phone or one you’ve made for streaming service. You might have run into such discrimination yourself.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

New Releases From Moderna Records

…a meditative wash of electronic sounds swirl continuously, joined by a steady pulse evoking the calming presence of a heartbeat. The acoustic sounds of the piano are deftly melded to the fold, a reflective melody taking centre stage as the texture continues to grow…. Snorri Hallgrímsson – Sandlóa (single) “Sandlóa...
MUSIC
beatportal.com

Playlist of the Week: Chrissy

Having just dropped his new album Physical Release, prolific Chicago DJ/producer Chrissy provides 15 rave bombs that have been lighting up his sets. After a long hiatus from DJing during the pandemic, I’ve finally poked my head back outside and started playing some gigs again, which has been a little scary but mostly amazing. I’ve really missed playing music in front of people — to the point where I wrote an entire album about the physical spaces and in-person parties I’ve been missing — it’s called Physical Release, and it’s out now on Hooversound Recordings.
THEATER & DANCE
avantmusicnews.com

New Takuroku Releases

Mariam and Alya come from different but overlapping disciplines. After growing up as a classically trained pianist, Mariam has built a reputation over time as a prolific turntablist, DJ and improvisor, never shying away from interdisciplinary and experimental projects. Alya meanwhile is a British-Iraqi soprano and classical Arabic singer, but has spent the last few years integrating improvisational techniques, microtonal ideas and Eastern influences in her music. Together their dexterous lungs and nimble fingers birth forms that dance in and out of each other: shifting, soaring, dipping, diving, but never sitting still.
THEATER & DANCE
mesquite-news.com

The ultimate fall playlist

With Halloween quickly approaching, fall is in full swing and nothing is more essential to the season than pumpkin spice coffee, Uggs and a good playlist. Now that temperatures are finally under 90 degrees, now is the perfect time to enjoy lunch outside or take the scenic route to class. To accompany you on those moments of solitude, here’s a playlist to give you the full autumn experience.
VIDEO GAMES
Bakersfield Californian

November playlist

The weather is cooler, the leaves are falling and the air has a touch of magic to it. We've compiled our monthly playlist with songs that will help you fall into the groove of the season in no time. “Vienna” - Billy Joel. “Tiny Dancer” - Elton John. “Autumn Leaves”...
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

This is Darkness Playlist for October 2021

Here are the dark ambient albums that we at This is Darkness have been listening to this month – some are new releases, but a few are older gems we’ve just (re)discovered. Please check these out by clicking on the Bandcamp links, and consider supporting the artists. Enjoy!
MUSIC
beatportal.com

Label of the Month: Rekids

Marcus Barnes speaks to Radio Slave about the 15-year history of Rekids, one of techno’s most formidable and lasting imprints. If you analyse a broad cross section of electronic music labels and artists who’ve managed to maintain their longevity with authenticity, a pattern will emerge. One of the common aspects of their approach is to stick to their guns no matter what, a level of determination and commitment to their core ethos that simply will not bend. It’s something we hear a lot, spoken about flippantly, almost to the point of cliché. But it takes an impervious mindset to stay rooted, especially in an industry where competition is rife and it can be easy to slip into toxic territory — comparing oneself to the success of others, feeling like you’re not doing enough, and other forms of self-limiting thinking.
MUSIC
towardsdatascience.com

Are Your Playlists Groovy Enough?

Recently, I came across some excellent articles where the authors had made use of Spotify’s API to analyze their music data. This made me very curious, and I decided to try doing something similar using Julia. Thankfully, the wrapper for the API has already been implemented in Spotify.jl, but the package isn’t registered yet. That’s of course not an issue, we can always install it directly from its GitHub repository.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Harmonic Series 1/10

Sound artist anne-f jacques and I talk about the weather, materials, amplification, systems of moving constructions, time, space, composition, and audiences. Daniel Barbiero – Boundary Conditions (2012; 2021) reviews. Alvear-Bondi – Sigh (carried away) [d’incise] / grado de potencia #2 [Santiago Astaburuaga] (INSUB, 2021) Maria Chavez – ASLEEP/AWAKE/EKAWA/PEELSA, Spring 2021...
ENTERTAINMENT

