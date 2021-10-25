American Legion Post 36

Women who belong to the American Legions Auxiliary Unit 1980 are mothers, grandmothers, sisters, daughters, granddaughters and spouses of veterans or active-duty military. Recently, the women held a meet-and-greet reception to talk about their work in the Teller County community. For area veterans, they are proactive in their efforts to promote quality of life for soldiers and families. Women of the auxiliary help prepare and serve a free breakfast at the Historic Ute Inn on the first Saturday of the month. As well, they visit veterans in nursing homes, provide food and presents for two families in need at Christmas while offering support with a social every quarter.
