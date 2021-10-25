CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

American Legion Post 36

By David Patch
boothbayregister.com
 7 days ago

Last Sunday was our last breakfast for the year and what a great turnout! Thanks to all who joined and a special thanks to our pianist, Bob Moore. While the Post won't be having our Sunday breakfasts until April 2022, our Auxiliary will be having their breakfasts on Saturdays once a...

www.boothbayregister.com

