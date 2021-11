The Eagles will travel to Vegas this weekend to take on the Raiders. Vegas just came off a nice 10-point victory over a good Denver Broncos team. They feature Derek Carr who is 2nd in passing yards this year with 1946 yards. He also has 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. The Eagles will have a tough task in stopping this Raiders Air attack this coming weekend as they rank third in passing in the NFL. The Raiders also have Josh Jacobs who has rushed for 1,000 yards during his first two seasons in the NFL. Jacobs has 175 rushing Yards this year and four touchdowns. The article will preview the Philadelphia Eagles Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO