Princess Diana's style was justifiably iconic. From her statement sweater collection to her love of polka dots, her fashion choices were trend-making long before the term "influencer" was coined. But, of course, it wasn't just her fashion that made her style so influential, and no element of her beauty look was more moment-defining than her hairstyles. From her flouncy '80s pageboy to her '90s power pixie, her hair became as much a part of Diana's story as the royal drama that surrounded her. So it's no surprise that when it comes to putting the late Princess of Wales's story on the screen, her hair has an important role to play. Actually getting that hair right, though, is an entirely different challenge.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO