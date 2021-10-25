Walmart has ready-made diaper bags for donors

Imagine this. Large ornate doors open before you, as you shudder in anticipation. There, just a few feet away in the center of a large, open room, is a table filled to the brim with Squid Game costumes, accessories, collectibles, and memorabilia. You have seconds to choose what you want and get out, becoming one of the latest survivors of the wild and crazy game! Okay, maybe it wouldn’t go like that, but if you love Squid Game as much as the rest of us who binge-watched it, you’re in for a real treat! Whether you need some last-minute costume ideas — or some gear for next year’s festivities — or you just want some cool collectibles, Walmart has what you need.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO