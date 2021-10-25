Devin Booker Kisses Kendall Jenner Courtside in Rare Display of PDA

You know Devin Booker as the laser-eyed scoring machine who’s dragged the Phoenix Suns from league forgettables to last year’s NBA Finals. (Or, depending on your feed, you know him as the boyfriend of Kendall Jenner.) What you might not know: when Booker isn’t shooting daggers into the hearts and eyes of his competition, he’s rolling through the streets of Arizona in a hell of a car collection—a garageful of American metal from the 50s through the 80s, from winged Impalas to sinister Buicks. That focus on the good ol’ U.S. of A. helps explain why, today, Booker is helping unveil the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06, itself a monomaniacal machine dedicated to putting up eye-popping numbers. (A few worth calling out: 670 horsepower—the most ever from a V-8 engine without a turbo in a production car; zero to 60 in 2.6 seconds—faster than the new Ferrari 296.)

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO