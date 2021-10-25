CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Boris Johnson jokes about ‘feeding humans to animals’ during press conference for children

By Tom Batchelor
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDTdF_0cbuwQKy00

Boris Johnson joked that feeding people to animals could help solve the biodiversity crisis facing the planet during a climate press conference with children on Monday.

The prime minister was discussing the challenges facing the natural world with conservation charity WWF UK’s chief executive Tanya Steele.

“I think we need to bring nature back,” she said. “Our planet, 97 per cent of the mass of mammals on this planet is humans and our animals, our domestic animals.

“Just 3 per cent is left for the wild.”

The prime minister responded that it was “so sad” before adding: “We could feed some of the human beings to the animals, that would, that would be...”

Ms Steele jokingly replied: “We could have a vote later and ask if there's any candidates.“

The off-script remark came after Mr Johnson surprised environmental campaigners by claiming recycling plastic “doesn't work” .

During the press conference at No 10 he said: “Recycling isn't the answer. Recycling... it doesn't begin to address the problem.”

Ms Steele said: “We have to reduce, we have to reuse – I do think we need to do a little bit of recycling, PM, and have some system to do so.”

But Mr Johnson replied: “It doesn't work.”

Responding to those comments, the Recycling Association said the prime minister had “completely lost the plastic plot”.

Chief executive Simon Ellin told BBC Radio 4's World At One programme: “Wow, I think is the first answer. It's very disappointing. I think he has completely lost the plastic plot here, if I'm honest.

“We need to reduce and I would completely agree with him on that but his own government has just invested in the resources and waste strategy, which is the most ground-breaking recycling legislation and plan that we've ever seen, with recycling right at the front of it.

“So he seems to be completely conflicting with his own government's policy.”

Comments / 2

Related
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Climate change: Xi Jinping warns Boris Johnson China’s cuts to carbon emissions will be ‘gradual’

China’s president Xi Jinping has warned Boris Johnson in a phone call ahead of next week’s climate change summit that cuts to greenhouse gases produced by the world’s biggest carbon emitter will be only “gradual”.Speaking just two days before the start of the United Nations Cop26 summit hosted by Mr Johnson in Glasgow, Mr Xi said that China’s commitment to climate action was “unwavering” but that bringing down carbon emissions would require “extensive and profound economic and social changes” which would have to be undertaken in a “gradual and orderly” way.Commitments announced on Thursday by Beijing to reach peak...
WORLD
Daily Mail

BBC boss warns presenters to cut the aggression after Nick Robinson told Boris Johnson to 'stop talking' during a tense radio interview

The BBC’s director-general has said political interviews should not become ‘unnecessarily aggressive’ after the row over Nick Robinson’s interview with Boris Johnson. The presenter ordered the Prime Minister to ‘stop talking’ in a tense interview on Radio 4’s Today programme earlier this month. The interview, which angered some Tory MPs,...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

A bug hotel… does it have a minibar? PM Boris Johnson’s question to seven-year-old nature lovers during visit to their primary school

Boris Johnson joined schoolchildren to help build a 'bug hotel' and was recorded asking them whether it comes with a minibar. The Prime Minister was visiting Crumlin Integrated Primary School, in county Antrim, Northern Ireland, when he got involved with a range of environmental activities, including planting ancient acorns, and a cherry tree.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

With one simple offer Keir Starmer left Boris Johnson floundering during PMQs

One of the most effective forms of attack is to agree with one’s opponent. Keir Starmer deployed the tactic of bipartisan reasonableness to devastating effect today, leaving Boris Johnson so badly winded at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) that it looked as if the Labour leader were running the country. Starmer...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Animals#Biodiversity#Uk#The Recycling Association#Bbc Radio 4
The Independent

Boris Johnson is counting on the Cop26 summit feeling the ‘G20 bounce’

It’s unusual for two major international summits to run into each other, but, after almost two years of virtual meetings, world leaders are indeed getting together in two places to try and co-ordinate efforts to deal with the climate emergency. Although the G20 summit in Rome this weekend will have other items on its agenda, such as rebuilding the world economy as it emerges from the Covid pandemic, Boris Johnson in particular will be hoping that it will create a “G20 bounce” for the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, which is already getting underway.
WORLD
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson accused of trying to ‘move goalposts’ to claim triumph in crunch global warming talks

Boris Johnson is trying to “move the goalposts” on climate change in order to be able to present an underwhelming outcome at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow as a triumph, Ed Miliband has warned.Speaking to The Independent on the eve of the crucial United Nations conference, Labour’s Cop26 spokesperson said the prime minister had failed to hold fellow leaders’ feet to the fire to secure the swift action needed if the world is to have any hope of limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. As summit host, Mr Johnson must not be allowed to offer polluting countries...
WORLD
AFP

UK threatens to trigger EU dispute tool over French fishing row

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson complained to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday that French threats over fishing were "completely unjustified" as a British minister said London was "actively considering" invoking a Brexit dispute tool for the first time. For her part, Von Der Leyen tweeted that the European Commission was "intensively engaging for finding solutions" on both the fishing spat and another linked row with Brussels over their divorce pact's implementation in Northern Ireland. The simmering feud over fish has already seen a British trawler detained in a French port and Paris' ambassador in London summoned to the Foreign Office for the type of dressing down usually reserved for hostile states not allies. During talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Johnson "raised his concerns about the rhetoric from the French government in recent days over the issue of fishing licences," his office said.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Macron says British credibility at stake in fishing spat

French President Emmanuel Macron says France’s dispute with Britain over fishing rights is a test of the U.K.’s credibility in a post-Brexit world.France is angry over restrictions on permits to fish in British waters, and says they run counter to the agreement Britain signed when it left the European Union. France has threatened to block British boats and tighten checks on U.K. vessels starting Tuesday. The U.K. says some French boats need to supply more paperwork.Ahead of a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this weekend, Macron defended France’s position in an interview with the Financial Times and...
U.K.
The Independent

Watch live as Boris Johnson holds news conference at G20 summit

Boris Johnson is making a speech on the final day of the G20 summit in Rome. His address comes amid an ongoing fishing dispute with France, which saw the prime minister meet with French president Emmanuel Macron earlier on Sunday. The pair held a 30-minute tete-a-tete on the margins of...
WORLD
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson lashes out at world leaders as G20 falls short on climate

Boris Johnson has lashed out at world leaders for failing to make the commitments needed to halt the climate emergency, as he spoke at the close of the G20 summit. A visibly frustrated prime minister admitted the Rome gathering had fallen short of what was required to put the Cop26 summit on course for success in Glasgow.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The children of tomorrow will watch Boris Johnson’s Cop26 speech and ask – WTF, could you not have even tried?

What will the children of tomorrow think when they look back on Cop26 in Glasgow? That, apparently, is what everybody wants to know. What will they make of what we did?If the children of tomorrow ever do get round to looking back on Cop26, what they will find is a very large amount of video footage of very highly self-regarding people, gravely wondering what the children of tomorrow will think of them.And, you know, not to be unduly negative, but there is, as things stand, a fair chance that the children of tomorrow, up there on the high plateau...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Brexit news – live: UK rejects France’s claim fishing row over as Paris set to impose sanctions in 48 hours

The UK has rejected French claims of a deal to try to end their fishing dispute, leaving Paris on course to launch restrictive measures against British fishing boats operating in the Channel in just 48 hours.While France claimed Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson had agreed to work on “practical measures” to resolve the dispute, No 10 insisted that was wrong and it is up to France to back down.“We stand ready to respond should they proceed to breaking the Brexit agreement,” Mr Johnson’s spokesman told reporters at the G20 summit in Rome, adding the UK’s position had not changed...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Latest: UK pledges 20M vaccine doses to poor nations

The Latest on the group of 20 summit taking place in Rome:ROME — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the U.K. will donate 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to developing countries as part of efforts to share vaccines with countries that sorely lack them.Johnson made the announcement as he arrived in Rome for a summit of Group of 20 leaders, which starts Saturday.The U.K. says 10 million doses have been sent to the United Nations-backed COVAX vaccine-sharing program, and 10 million more will follow in the coming weeks.They join 10 million doses that have already been delivered,...
HEALTH
The Independent

Nobody is calling for Covid ‘plan B’, claims Boris Johnson despite medical leaders’ pleas

Boris Johnson has claimed no one wants his Covid “plan B“ to be implemented now – despite a chorus of pleas from medical leaders for immediate restrictions.“Absolutely everybody” agrees there is no need to move to tougher curbs despite high infection rates, except “possibly the Labour Party”, the prime minister insisted.The claim came as Mr Johnson urged people not to be “overconfident about their level of immunity” by spurning the opportunity of a pre-winter booster jab.Asked if he could guarantee a good Christmas, the prime minister – speaking at the G20 summit in Rome – said: “I see no evidence...
WORLD
The Independent

UK-France fish spat deepens despite Macron-Johnson meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met privately on Sunday to try to resolve an escalating dispute over fishing in the English Channel — but afterward the two countries appeared farther apart than ever and gave starkly differing versions of the meeting's outcome.The post-Brexit spat over the granting of licenses to fish in Britain's coastal waters threatens to escalate within days into a damaging French blockade of British boats.After the 30-minute meeting between Macron and Johnson on the fringes of a Group of 20 summit in Rome a French top official said both leaders...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

313K+
Followers
127K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy