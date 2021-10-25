CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Former US Air Force photographer says he helped cover up UFO sighting

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 7 days ago

A former US Air Force photographer made the astonishing claim that he was “part of a US Air Force cover-up” in the early sixties.

Dr Robert Jacobs led a team of photographers tasked with capturing US nuclear missiles to help scientists understand why many were failing.

“In those days, a lot of missiles blew up on the launchpad”, he explained during a press conference led by retired Air Force Captain Robert Salas from the Paradigm Research Group.

It wasn’t until he was summoned to Major Florenze J Mansmann's office that he realised he had captured something rather extraordinary.

Greeted by Major Mansmann and three other men in grey suits who he believed to be part of the CIA, he was formally told to “sit down and watch this.”

Dr Jacobs said, “He turned the projector on and the most amazing thing happened.”

He began to watch the seemingly normal footage, which was initially to see whether they could “launch a nuclear warhead into orbit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qtDi_0cbuwLAZ00
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, things took a bizarre turn when he discovered he had accidentally captured an unidentified object in the frame.

He explained how the object followed the test missile at 8,000mp in Big Sur, California and “flew out of the frame the same way it had come in. At that point, the warhead tumbled out of space,” he said.

His seniors turned to Dr Jacobs and asked whether he was playing a joke, to which he denied and said it “Looks like a UFO.”

Major Mansmann abruptly responded, “you are never to say that again, as far as you’re concerned, that never happened,” and was subsequently escorted Dr Jacobs to the door. He recalled him saying, “I don’t need to remind you of the seriousness of the security breach. I said no sir,”

“But as I left, he leaned over to speak in my ear, as if to say something the guys in the suits couldn’t hear.”

“He said, ‘lieutenant if you were ever tortured in the future, somebody has you up against the wall and they’re frying your privates with fire, you can tell them this, it was laser tracking.”

“But we never had laser tracking in 1964.”

Dr Jacobs kept the footage a secret for around 17 years. In a separate interview with CNN, he shut down claims that he lied about the incident.

“I was there. I saw the film with my own eyes. Why would I lie?” He said. “I’m a university professor with a PhD and a lot of years of good, respected research […] so don’t call me a liar, you weren’t there, I was.”

He concluded: “We are not alone.”

Comments / 117

Cfavaloro Favaloro
6d ago

I’ve always all my life said that we cannot be the only people here in the whole universe!! I have seen a few strange things myself in the past years that I can’t explain but I do know that the things that I have seen weren’t from anyone on earth and that’s a fact!! Then you have to remember that they have found pictures of flying saucers and aliens scraped in the walls of the Egyptian pyramids that were thousands of years old. Why would these people draw these things if they never seen them? Thousands of years ago you couldn’t just think something like that up, something would have to make you want to draw such a thing.

Reply(5)
40
Rebecca Reynolds
6d ago

not sure why the government still tries to cover up things we all know to be true... evidence is everywhere. you may be able to silent someone, but you cant stop all of us in the human race from looking up at the sky... we can see.. we are not all sheeple.

Reply(1)
16
Kelvin Rhodes
6d ago

we don't need to look very far for alien life form . we can just look at our current administration in the Whitehouse and in Congress

Reply(9)
30
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
thedrive

The Air Force's New 5,000-Pound Bunker Buster Bomb Breaks Cover

The GBU-72/B offers an improved all-weather bunker-busting capability in between the Air Force's 2,000-pound and 30,000-pound class types. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. Air Force has successfully completed a series of tests of a new 5,000-pound-class bunker-buster bomb, the GBU-72/B. This included the release of a prototype...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

The US Air Force Is Trying to Make Jet Fuel. Out of Thin Air?

In a move that will revolutionize the way the U.S. military needs to work its logistics to power its operations at home and abroad, the Air Force has now confirmed that its program to develop jet fuel out of thin air is closer to completion. In a press release, the U.S. Air Force claimed it was a step closer to accessing fuel anytime and anywhere on the planet without relying on fuel tankers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Sighting#Cia
mymodernmet.com

Air Force Photographer Captures Neatly Organized Fighter Jets and Weapons From Above

At first glance, this photo looks like it’s made up of toy model planes and mini figurines. However, each person is real and every object is life-sized. The aerial image was taken by Ognyan Stefanov, the official photographer of the Bulgarian Air Force who joined the team to take part in the Tetris Challenge. The fun trend involves neatly organizing work equipment on the floor and photographing it from above.
PHOTOGRAPHY
MilitaryTimes

The Air Force is testing a new bunker-busting bomb that could counter North Korea and Iran

Air Force weapons testers are vetting a new 5,000-pound bomb that could become a bunker-busting tool against North Korean or Iranian nuclear facilities. An F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet with the 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, wrapped up a slate of assessments Oct. 7 when it dropped a GBU-72 Advanced 5K Penetrator bomb from 35,000 feet over the installation’s vast test range, the service said in a release Tuesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Why you had to be married to fly the CIA's fastest spy plane

The SR-71 Blackbird remains the fastest operational military aircraft in history to this day, despite leaving service more than two decades ago, but its Lockheed predecessor in the A-12 was actually faster. The A-12 that would ultimately lead to the missile-packing Mach 3 interceptor YF-12 and the missile-defeating legend that...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

Moment Russian Su-30 fighter jets buzz US B-1B bombers and refuelling planes in tense encounter over the Black Sea

Two US aircraft were escorted over the Black Sea by Russian fighter jets after diverting them away from their border in the area. The Russian defence ministry released video footage, taken from inside one of their Su-30 fighter jets, showing the tense situation as one of the two US B-1B bombers and a KC-135 tanker plane flew alongside the Russians.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Business Times

Satellite Images Show Head-On Collision Left USS Connecticut 'Deaf And Blind': Report

A month after U.S. nuclear submarine USS Connecticut hit an unknown object while moving submerged in the South China Sea, there is not much information on what exactly happened — but satellite images indicate that the damage may be below the waterline. However, Macau-based military observer Antony Wong Tong believes...
MILITARY
The Independent

Retiring top general says US has done 9 tests of hypersonic weapons while China does hundreds

China’s growing military prowess is “stunning” and its advancement in the area of hypersonic missiles is a matter of grave concern, a top US general said on Thursday.“In the last five years, maybe longer, the United States has done nine hypersonic tests. In the same time, the Chinese have done hundreds,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten said. “Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place.”“Now it doesn’t mean that we’re not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics. What it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

B-1B bombers return to Diego Garcia island base after 15 years

B-1B Lancer jets this week deployed to Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean for the first time in more than 15 years, again boosting the bomber presence on the British atoll. The U.S. military uses Diego Garcia as a strategic point for launching operations in the Indo-Pacific,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

Indy100

109K+
Followers
6K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy