Laurinburg, NC

Laurinburg Exchange

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 7 days ago
Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Through Oct. 31

— Partners in Ministry has extended its shoe drive. All shoes will go towards 26 developing counties in the world to create job opportunities for individuals to support their families. Funds raised will go towards PIM’s 20-square-foot SECU Community Education Building. Shoes can be dropped off at PIM, located at 12 Third St., East Laurinburg. If any clubs, groups, or organizations would like to partner with PIM, contact Outreach Coordinator Chanel McClennahan at 910-277-3355 to discuss further details.

Through Dec. 26

— Total Women Outreach Ministry is holding its Coats for Children (new) Drive. Coats can be brought to the facility at 116 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg on Saturdaysfrom 9 a.m. to noon or call 910-318-6748 for pickup.

Oct. 28

— “Plants for Living Landscapes: Trees and Shrubs” will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Scotland County Extension Office, 231 E. Cronly St., Suite 800, in Laurinburg. This is a free workshop open to the public. It is also part four of a seven-part series that is a prerequisite to becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer. To register, contact Cathy James at 910-875-2162. For information, contact Robby Brockman at 910-848-8027 or by email: [email protected]

Oct. 30

— The city of Laurinburg will observe Halloween trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. for children 12 years old and younger.

— Downtown Laurinburg will host a Fall Fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a farmers market, craft vendors, super sales in the stores and trick-or-treating.

Oct. 31

HALLOWEEN

Nov. 4

— “Sustainable Lawns and Lawn Alternatives” will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Scotland County Emergency Operations Center, 1425-1477 X Way Road, in Laurinburg This is a free workshop open to the public. It is also part five of a seven-part series that is a prerequisite to becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer. To register, contact Megan Owens at 910-277-2422. For information, contact Robby Brockman at 910-848-8027 or by email: [email protected]

Nov. 7

— Downtown Laurinburg will host a “Sip and Shop” event from 5 to 8 p.m. Participating downtown merchants will have their extended hours and will be offering tastings, treats and much more.

Nov. 10

— “Composting Your Plant Material” will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Scotland County Extension Office, 231 E. Cronly St., Suite 800, in Laurinburg. This is a free workshop open to the public. It is also part six of a seven-part series that is a prerequisite to becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer. To register, contact Megan Owens at 910-277-2422. For information, contact Robby Brockman at 910-848-8027 or by email: [email protected]

Nov. 12

— Scotland Early College High School, 615 Covington St. in Laurinburg, will host a blood drive from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 18

— “Native Plants for Sustainable Landscapes” will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Scotland County Extension Office, 231 E. Cronly St., Suite 800, in Laurinburg. This is a free workshop open to the public. It is also part seven of a seven-part series that is a prerequisite to becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer. To register, contact Megan Owens at 910-277-2422. For information, contact Robby Brockman at 910-848-8027 or by email: [email protected]

Dec. 2

— Downtown Laurinburg will host a “Sip and Shop” event from 5 to 8 p.m. Participating downtown merchants will have their extended hours and will be offering tastings, treats and much more.

Dec. 4

— The annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade will be held beginning at 3 p.m. and run through downtown Laurinburg.

Dec. 21

— Live Like Madison will hold a blood drive at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.

