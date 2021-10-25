CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 67% of Mainers fully vaccinated for COVID

By WABI News Desk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaine (WABI) - 6,511 new COVID vaccinations were given out in Maine Sunday, according to the state’s...

Aroostook County Jail Covid Outbreak Rises to 72 Cases

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -In the Maine CDC Briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah said that as of this morning, there are 72 total cases, with 12 among staff members and 60 among residents. He says they are working very closely with the Maine Department of Corrections and the Aroostook County Jail.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
What Mainers should know about COVID-19 vaccines for younger kids

Maine kids could be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week after a Food and Drug Administration panel voted unanimously Tuesday to advance the Pfizer shot for children between the ages of 5 and 11. The vaccine still must be approved by the agency as well as...
MAINE STATE
Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Starting November 1st, some Mainers will begin to see $300 checks in their mailbox or bank accounts. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard speaks with Senator Trey Stewart and Senate President Troy Jackson and learns more. Part of the State Supplemental Budget, passed in June of this year,...
MAINE STATE
Maine House Speaker Fecteau tests positive for COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau has tested positive for COVID-19, the latest government official to contract the virus. Fecteau said Friday it was a so-called “breakthrough infection” because he’d already been vaccinated. He said his symptoms are “minimal.”. Speaker Fecteau released a statement regarding his positive...
MAINE STATE
MaineHealth network to help study long-term COVID-19 effects

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s largest health network says it will receive $1.5 million from the federal government to take part in a nationwide study about long-term effects of COVID-19. MaineHealth said Monday it will get the money from the National Institutes of Health. The organization says researchers from Maine Medical Center Research Institute will be among those from dozens of institutions around the country participating in the study.
PORTLAND, ME
COVID vaccine for young children could come by midweek

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The CDC is set to meet Tuesday to vote on Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 after the FDA issued emergency use authorization last week. But according to a new national survey only about 27% of families surveyed say they plan to vaccinate their young children as soon as possible. Another report shows parental concerns surrounding COVID shots increased significantly from June through September.
KIDS
More Mainers learned to ride a motorcycle this year than ever before

PORTLAND, Maine — Earlier this summer, Devin Allen didn’t know anything about riding the 2017 Honda CB300F motorcycle he’d just bought. “Nope. I’d only just put it in first gear in the driveway,” Allen said. Then, he took — and passed — a state-certified, hands-on motorcycle safety education course. Allen...
MAINE STATE
Part 1: The COVID pandemic from a nurse’s point of view

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - COVID has impacted everyone’s life one way or another, but arguably lives and work of medical staff have changed the most. Even entering a hospital has new procedure. “Little did I know it would literally consume my entire position and my entire field,” said Kacey Soucy,...
CARIBOU, ME
This Is Where Delta Is About to Surge in the U.S., Virus Experts Say

In July, the U.S. was seeing daily COVID-19 case rates we hadn't seen since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. But throughout the last few months, the Delta variant changed all of that, putting the U.S. back in a vulnerable place with the pandemic. Recently, COVID cases have started to decline in most states while vaccination rates have risen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent in that same timeframe. So now, people in the U.S. are once again hopeful that the pandemic will finally come to an end soon, especially as some experts have said they expect Delta to be the last serious wave. Unfortunately, others have been warning that the Delta surge is not yet over for everyone in the U.S., with some states expected to get the worst of it in the coming months. Read on to find out exactly where Delta is about to hit next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Five New COVID Health Orders Coloradans Must Follow

During an October 28 press conference about the ongoing fight against COVID-19 in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis warned that new public health-related actions would likely be coming soon if the recent spike in case counts and hospitalizations connected to the disease didn't begin to drop, and drop quickly. Any reduction...
COLORADO STATE
Part 2: How the lives of nurses were changed in the pandemic

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - As medical professionals have had to learn new processes to handle the pandemic, they’ve also had to cope with the rise in deaths they see in their work. Cary Medical Center staff, Kristen Babin and Kacy Soucy, both say the toll on mental health has been huge as they’ve struggled to do the job same job nurses have done for generations: care for people who need their help.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME

